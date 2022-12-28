[CES 2023] Displace says it will debut the first truly wireless TV at CES

CES 2023 is nearly here, and the excitement behind the event is new technology and new products. Most CES coverage focuses on new products from brands we already know and love. So it’s nice to see a brand we’ve never seen showcasing something no one has seen. Displace is an in-home entertainment startup that says they’ve made the first truly wireless TV.

Unlike any other TVs currently available in the market, the Displace 55″ 4K TVs are powered by a proprietary hot-swappable battery system, lightweight at under 20 lbs, transportable, and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using Displace TV’s proprietary active-loop vacuum technology.

Displace says its TVs solve many common problems associated with a flat-screen television, which are often unwieldy, tedious to mount to walls and cause damage, cluttered with wires, and utilize antiquated remote controls. Displace offers a super lightweight and truly wireless TV (less than 20 lbs), transportable, and can be used in combination with multiple Displace TVs to form any sized TV.

“Displace completely reinvents the television with its hardware and software technologies, and user interfaces that will not only change the way people enjoy entertainment in their homes, but will also advance the entire television industry,” said founder and CEO Balaji Krishnan. “We envision a world with multiple displays on walls delivering significant value to the consumers wherever they are inside their homes. In order to achieve this vision, it’s important to re-architect television by eliminating all common frustrations and making it extremely easy to secure televisions on any surface inside homes. By realizing this vision, Displace is effectively creating the next computing platform and the potential applications are limitless.” Displace

Natural hand gesture movements primarily control the Displace TVs and touch and voice interfaces, making it easy to browse, play and control content using your hands. They also utilize facial recognition and computer vision technology, which enables content on Displace TVs to switch between rooms when users move seamlessly.

A button on top of the Displace TV also enables the feature to be switched off for privacy reasons. All Displace TVs wirelessly connect to a base unit plugged into an electrical outlet and can be kept inside a closet or anywhere within the home.

The 55” 4K Displace TVs can be hung throughout a home or combined to form multiple sizes (like four TVs to form a 110″ TV with 8K resolution or even a massive 220” TV with 16K resolution). Reservations for Displace TV will be available on the Displace website starting January 5, 2023, with a fully-refundable deposit. They will be available to ship by late 2023.

Displace Truly Wireless TV Features and Specifications

A Truly Wireless TV: Displace TV has no wires and no ports. Long-lasting rechargeable batteries utilize Displace’s proprietary hot-swappable battery system.

Displace TV has no wires and no ports. Long-lasting rechargeable batteries utilize Displace’s proprietary hot-swappable battery system. Simply Stick TV to Any Wall: Super lightweight 55” 4K Displace TV uses proprietary active-loop vacuum technology — no wall mounting required.

Super lightweight 55” 4K Displace TV uses proprietary active-loop vacuum technology — no wall mounting required. Create Any Size TV: Snap multiple 55” 4K Displace TVs together to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a 110” TV with 8K resolution or even a massive 220” TV with 16K resolution.

Snap multiple 55” 4K Displace TVs together to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a 110” TV with 8K resolution or even a massive 220” TV with 16K resolution. Interact with Hand Gestures – No More Remote Controls! Users can easily browse and play content on Displace TV using their hands in addition to touch and voice interfaces. Users push with their palm to play; pinch to zoom in or out; or literally, reach out and grab what’s on the TV and throw it onto another Displace TV in the home. Content magically moves from one Displace TV to another when the user moves between rooms via proprietary computer vision technology.

Users can easily browse and play content on Displace TV using their hands in addition to touch and voice interfaces. Users push with their palm to play; pinch to zoom in or out; or literally, reach out and grab what’s on the TV and throw it onto another Displace TV in the home. Content magically moves from one Displace TV to another when the user moves between rooms via proprietary computer vision technology. What’s in the Box: 55” 4K wireless Displace TV (one, two, or four TVs, pending package purchased)Battery charging unit One base unit

Dimensions: 48.2” width x 27.5” height and 1.2” thick

48.2” width x 27.5” height and 1.2” thick Hardware Specifications: Displace TV: 55” OLED panel, 4K camera, Wi-Fi 6E Base unit: AMD CPU, NVidia GPU, Wi-Fi 6E

Batteries: Four rechargeable batteries per TV and battery charging unit

Four rechargeable batteries per TV and battery charging unit Battery Life: One month of total battery life for each Displace TV, based on average usage of six hours per day; Batteries can be charged individually while the TV remains fully functional.

of total battery life for each Displace TV, based on average usage of six hours per day; Batteries can be charged individually while the TV remains fully functional. Where to Buy: Displace TV website

Displace TV website Launch Market: U.S.

