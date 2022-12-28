[CES 2023] LG will launch its ThinQ UP appliances at CES

Moving from simple appliances to smart, LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch at CES 2023 of its LG ThinQ UP upgradeable home appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers. Able to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, LG’s appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases. Launched in South Korea in January 2022, LG ThinQ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting from March 2023, in the U.S., with availability in other key markets to follow.

Built around the customer-centric concept of “Evolving with You,” LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life – providing more value to users over time. LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialized options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ UP appliance owners.

One of the custom features available to download in 2023, Laundry Saver Mode, can be applied to dryer models with ThinQ UP. Extremely useful for those times when you can’t unload the dryer right away, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle completes (until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent wrinkles and odors. Another feature on offer is Improved Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators with ThinQ UP, which makes the fridges’ interior lighting softer at nighttime so as not to ‘blind’ users when they open the door. All new software features are optional and can be easily downloaded from the LG ThinQ app.

“A new paradigm in the home appliance industry, LG ThinQ UP is an innovative, new solution that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalized performance, convenient features, and customizable upgradability.”

Last Updated on December 28, 2022.