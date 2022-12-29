[CES 2023] eBuyNow partners with Motorola for sub-$100 fitness smartwatch

Smartwatches are the norm right now; however, most of them can cost you upwards of $300 or more. eBuyNow has partnered with Motorola for the sub-$100 moto watch 100 fitness smartwatch, which features fall detection, emergency alerts, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 oxygen saturation alerts, and much more.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Running on moto OS, the moto watch 100 offers up pretty standard features for a fitness smartwatch. Complete with heart rate monitoring, fitness and sleep tracking, step counting, weight tracking, blood oxygen level tracking, and 28 different sport modes, this smartwatch offers up to two weeks of use with a 60-minute charge.

In addition, the moto watch 100 has fall detection, with seniors in mind. According to eBuyNow, senior falls are the number one cause of at-home injury. The company’s goal is to make the moto watch 100 fitness smartwatch an essential device to track seniors and communicate more effectively in real-time with their family members.

moto watch 100 fitness smartwatch

“The family sharing software we are releasing on our moto watch 100 enables users to protect, connect, and communicate with loved ones to monitor them on a daily basis. This long term strategic partnership we are announcing with BellPal brings new and critical features to moto watch users, including fall detection, heart rate monitoring, and SPo2 monitoring for family members that need some extra care.” Craig Smith, CEO at eBuyNow

Other features of the moto watch 100 fitness smartwatch include:

Daily updates.

Fall-detection technology.

24/7 heart rate monitoring.

SPO2 monitoring

28 sports modes.

5ATM water resistant: splashproof, sweatproof smartwatch build to withstand 50m of

atmospheric pressure.

Up to 2 weeks battery life.

Fitness goals: measure, compare and share personal ﬁtness and health goals. Build your unique circle and challenge them to achieve combined targets with like-minded people.

Google Fit integration: integrates with Android’s number one health management app. See sleep, steps, activities directly in your Google Fit app.

Strava integration.

Android and iOS compatible: pair with your smartphone to access music control.

Built-in GPS.

Fall detection alerts.

Message sent from the Moto Watch app is received on watch, with ability to respond with “confirmed” or “rejected” from your wrist.

Clear display: large fonts, easy access buttons, and touch screen disable feature.

24/7 personal response operator with Safety + app.

Light-weight: weighs just 29g, built for 24/7 wear and an active lifestyle.

Premium design: stylish aluminum smartwatch with a black silicone band, circular LCD display, and 6 analog and digital watch faces.

Affordable: all new Motorola smartwatch experience for an affordable price under $100.

The moto watch 100 fitness smartwatch is now available from motowatch.com for USD$99.99/CAD$129.99.

What do you think about the moto watch 100 from eBuyNow and Motorola? Are you going to be picking one of these fitness smartwatch deals up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!

Last Updated on December 29, 2022.