[CES 2023] LG will unveil its second-generation LG SIGNATURE appliance lineup

LG continues to make CES 2023 announcements this week, most of which have been about their appliance lines. Today, the company says it will unveil its second-generation LG SIGNATURE appliance lineup at CES 2023.

Seven years after its launch, LG SIGNATURE continues to be the company’s ultra-premium line – delivering innovative, highly advanced appliances and living solutions that take performance, design, and usability to new heights. While remaining true to the brand’s philosophy and craftsman-like quality, the second-generation lineup adds differentiated features and technologies that offer even more convenience, as well as new colors, materials, and finishes that bring a sleeker, more minimalist look to the home.

The models on display at CES will include the brand-new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-door refrigerator with dual InstaView™, a washer and dryer pair with 7-inch LCD touch panels, an over-the-range microwave oven with smart InstaView™, and the double oven slide-in range with built-in cameras, automatic time and temperature-setting functionality. Other LG SIGNATURE products in the exhibit include an air conditioner, air purifier, OLED TV, and the Wine Cellar.

The LG SIGNATURE zone, comprised of a living room, laundry room, and kitchen, has been created in partnership with Italian designer furniture brand, Molteni&C. The aesthetically refined, technologically advanced products from the LG SIGNATURE lineup will complement each stylish appointed interior scene with Molteni&C’s stunning furniture pieces.

“LG SIGNATURE second-generation appliances combine our exclusive technologies, an array of enhanced features of convenience and efficiency, and gorgeous, modern design for a smart, sustainable, and more luxurious life at home,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

