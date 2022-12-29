New on Netflix December 30 to January 5: Adam Driver in White Noise

First off, an early Happy New Year from the staff here at Techaeris! As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 30 to January 5th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 30 to January 5th list, which is headlined by Adam Driver in the absurdist apocalyptic comedy White Noise.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge: Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat ’em up. Cowabunga!

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home: Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I.

Coming soon in January

This title is coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

JUNG_E (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷)

Physical: 100 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): In this fierce fitness competition, one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of best body.

And now for the Netflix December 30 to January 5th list:

December 30

Alpha Males (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.

Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way. Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew. Secrets of Summer: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇷): Steffi, Luz and their family and friends fight for Cielo Grande’s future after new owners take over the resort in a power play.

Steffi, Luz and their family and friends fight for Cielo Grande’s future after new owners take over the resort in a power play. Those Who Wish Me Dead 🇨🇦

​​White Noise (NETFLIX FILM): At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach.

December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022 (NETFLIX COMEDY): Join us as we take a look back at some of the jokes that got us through the year in this compilation of stand-up highlights.

Being a new month, there are plenty of new (older) movies coming to the New on Netflix December 30 to January 5th list.

January 1

13 Going On 30 🇨🇦

The Aviator 🇺🇸

Barbershop 2: Back in Business 🇺🇸

Blue Streak 🇺🇸

Brokeback Mountain 🇺🇸

The ‘Burbs 🇺🇸

Closer 🇺🇸

The Conjuring 🇺🇸

Daddy Day Care 🇺🇸

Fletch 🇺🇸

Forrest Gump 🇺🇸

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 🇺🇸

Grease 🇺🇸

Hyena Road 🇨🇦

I Know What You Did Last Summer 🇺🇸

The Interview 🇨🇦

Jerry Maguire 🇺🇸

Kaleidoscope (NETFLIX SERIES): A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans. King Kong 🇺🇸

Lady Voyeur (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes.

Hacker Miranda loves to spy on her sex worker neighbor, Cléo. But after their paths cross and a murder is committed, Miranda’s destiny forever changes. Leap Year 🇺🇸

Life 🇺🇸

Made of Honor 🇨🇦

Minority Report 🇺🇸

National Security 🇺🇸

The Nutty Professor 🇺🇸

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps 🇺🇸

Old Enough!: Season 2

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin 🇨🇦

Parenthood 🇺🇸

Reservoir Dogs 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Afterlife 🇺🇸

Road to Perdition 🇺🇸

Rocky 🇺🇸

Rocky II 🇺🇸

Rocky III 🇺🇸

Rocky IV 🇺🇸

Rocky V 🇺🇸

The Royals: Seasons 1-4 🇨🇦

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 🇺🇸

Soul Surfer 🇨🇦

Survivor: Season 18 🇺🇸

The Taking of Pelham 123 🇺🇸

This Is 40 🇺🇸

Top Gun 🇺🇸

Transformers: Dark of the Moon 🇺🇸

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 🇺🇸

Twins 🇺🇸

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Everyone’s favorite ex-yakuza is back! He’s clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.

January 4

How I Became a Gangster (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw’s criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.

An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw’s criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time. The Kings of the World (NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴): Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them. The Lying Life of Adults (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from.

In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): With an innovative visual approach, MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades.

With an innovative visual approach, MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades. This is Us: Season 6 🇨🇦

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰): ​​After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

​​After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her. Cowboys 🇨🇦

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything.

New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything. Mars One 🇨🇦

Woman of the Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇹): When a suspicious car crash tears a woman’s life apart, her quest for revenge ensnares her in a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of her small town.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 30 to January 5th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada December 30 to January 5th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Adam Driver in White Noise or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on December 29, 2022.