[CES 2023] Lenovo announces a dual-screen Yoga Book 9i and more

Lenovo has announced a Yoga Book 9i dual-screen device, a Yoga desktop, category-defining tablets, and a novel motion-capture device concept. Check out all of the news below!

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

2023 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i and More

Yoga Book 9i

The all-new Yoga Book 9i is the first full-size dual-screen OLED laptop1 and comes with a unique set of capabilities designed to empower the creative to craft their own story. More versatile than a traditional clamshell laptop form factor, the exceptionally flexible Yoga Book 9i with Intel® Evo™ platform offers dual screen versatility, multi-mode functionality, and superior entertainment capabilities. For a new generation of consumers who bring creativity to a new level, Yoga Book 9i supports their multi-faceted digital demands and empowers their ambitions, whether working, creating, learning, or entertaining.

Powered by up to the latest generation of Intel Core™ processors, the Yoga Book 9i enables users to take advantage of a full laptop experience along with the flexibility and multi-tasking potential of dual screens. These thin and light laptops, built on the Intel Evo platform, are designed and engineered to provide seamless communication experiences across a wide range of apps while minimizing the impact on responsiveness, battery life, and connectivity.

The Yoga Book 9i’s dual-screen technology empowers consumers to enjoy a unique range of versatile experiences. It could be as simple as having the ability to surf the web and view the image across two full screens with an easy 5-finger motion. Or, those wanting to work on two separate files simultaneously can view both files, one on each screen, for hyper-productivity. Similarly, consumers can watch a video on one screen while taking notes or researching on the second screen at the same time, without interruptions.

The slim and lightweight convertible form factor offers users the flexibility to switch seamlessly between laptop, tablet, or tent mode according to their needs. In a face-to-face meeting, users can use the tent mode to display a slide presentation on one screen while viewing and controlling the presentation from the second screen.

Communication and collaboration in virtual meeting sessions are also enhanced with the dual-screen capability – enabling the host to share a presentation on one screen while viewing the chat, responding to questions, and advancing slides from the second screen. Yoga Book 9i also comes complete with a folio stand enabling users to work on the go more easily. A detachable Bluetooth® keyboard enhances the multi-tasking potential, as does the Lenovo-designed Smart Pen stylus, which can be used to enable further and elevate productivity.

Yoga Book 9i’s innovative software, designed by Lenovo and in collaboration with Microsoft, also enhances the user’s potential to work, learn, stream, create, and do light gaming. Running on Windows 11, the software includes smart writing and reading features and note-taking features for those learning from home. This feature lets the user take notes on one screen while simultaneously viewing an online class on the second screen.

When it’s time to sit back and relax, users can watch a movie on one screen while researching interesting background facts about the movie on the second screen. With the Yoga Book 9i’s two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and Dolby Vision® HDR, users will be impressed by the ultra-vivid colors, sharper contrast, and richer detail of the visuals. Together with Dolby Atmos® spatial audio and a 360-degree rotating sound bar featuring Bowers & Wilkins® speakers, consumers can enjoy an outstanding entertainment experience. An additional poignant design feature of the Yoga Book 9i is its modern and sophisticated Tidal Teal color. It also comes in eco-conscious packaging with cushion materials, a gift box, and an outer box containing 100% recycled paper.

Yoga AIO 9i

Crafted with creatives in mind, the new Yoga AIO 9i (32”, 8) is a structural marvel beautifully engineered to serve as a striking centerpiece for nearly any workspace, with the power and graphics to support a range of artistic passions. Exuding sophistication, this Yoga all-in-one desktop computer features an expansive 31.5 inch, 3-side borderless, 4K 100% sRGB display, which sits in a slim panel with a metallic hinge that tilts to the desired angle. A true space saver, the discreet, air-ventilated base offers seven ports on its rear for better cable management, as well as a built-in wireless smartphone charger.

With up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors that can be paired with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce Next Gen GPU, the Yoga AIO 9i is powerful enough to easily handle graphic design, as well as heavy photo/video editing and gaming. Enhancing both creativity and collaboration, this PC also offers four Harman Kardon® speakers, Dolby Atmos spatial audio, and an integrated 5MP infrared (IR) webcam with a built-in electric shutter and smart login capabilities.

Thoughtfully designed for a minimalist appeal, this desktop computer supports multi-device management, allowing users to connect and charge their laptop and AIO via the full-function USB Type-C® cable and control both from a single keyboard and mouse. With the environment in mind, the device is manufactured with 75% recycled aluminum in the panel middle frame and 65% post-consumer recycled ABS plastic in the top and bottom covers of the dedicated keyboard. It also supports multiple voice assistants for an efficient speak-to-control experience.

Lenovo Project Chronos

Businesses and consumers are increasingly looking for more engaging and interactive ways to enhance their hybrid lifestyles through new and dynamic experiences. As such, the ability to collaborate, connect, and achieve these experiences in both the virtual and physical worlds has a growing appeal now more than ever. Inspired by the vision of providing smarter technology for all, Lenovo conceptualized a mixed-reality solution that would offer a completely new and simplified, blended virtual and physical experience for consumers.

Built as a home computing device for the tech-forward creator, Lenovo’s Project Chronos concept offers a glasses-free, full-body-movement-driven experience that enables consumers and creators to virtually control their life-like avatar without the need for any motion-capture (mocap) wearable. Instead, the user’s movement is captured via an advanced depth camera replicating their real-time actions within a 3D-rendered virtual environment, displaying it on a monitor in their home with a DP or HDMI™ port, like a TV or large PC screen.

Once their avatar is created, the user can control it using only their gestures, movements, posture, and even facial expressions and see it rendered on screen in near-real time. The hardware consists of a sleek and modern-looking host computing station mounted to the wall or set on a surface directly underneath or above the compatible TV or monitor (sold separately). Its integrated RGB depth camera and innovative computing architecture are optimized for low latency to enable a fast and accurate full-body motion

capture. As a privacy measure, the camera can be rotated down for added peace of mind when powered off and not in use.

Project Chronos offers a new level of freedom for those who frequent virtual spaces or those looking to tech to engage with others. For example, people can more easily create content in virtual worlds or become a VTuber with a lifelike avatar without having to wear a mocap device or glasses. A fitness coach can exercise alongside a client remotely and virtually, showing them proper form and movement techniques. One can also transform themself into any type of virtual character and connect with new friends in the virtual world regardless of physical distance, time, and environment.

The gaming experience can be even more immersive and interactive, thanks to clearly visible facial expressions and movements that can be interpreted near-real time. The formal product name will unveil with the launch of its full hardware and capabilities. Lenovo is working with developers, content, and service partners to expand on this thriving ecosystem and launch a solution that can provide the virtual freedom to exceed imagination.

Tab Extreme

Breaking the mold on what is considered a premium tablet, Lenovo introduced its biggest and most powerful tablet yet, the 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme. This device goes beyond what’s expected to deliver more of everything, with covetable features and thoughtful innovations that elevate entertainment and productivity.

Starting with its 3K OLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 120Hz refresh rate, this tablet can serve as a private home theater in practically any room of the house. Boasting an incredible 1M:1 contrast ratio, it offers an extreme brightness range that closely replicates what one would see in real life. As for audio, Dolby Atmos and an impressive set of eight high-performance JBL® 4-channel speakers evenly split between woofers and tweeters create a dynamic, spatial audio experience. A powerful MediaTek® Dimensity 9000 Octa-core processor and all-day battery life of up to 12 hours round out the key hardware components of this behemoth of a tablet. However, where the awe truly lies is in the purposeful design behind it.

Thoughtful Innovation With the rise of hybrid lifestyles, the role of the tablet has evolved from purely for entertainment-streaming to a second at-home or remote-use device that allows for quick transitions from recreation to productivity and back again. That’s why the Lenovo Tab Extreme was built to ebb and flow with the needs of today’s modern users. Its dual-mode stand, for example, magnetically attaches to the device and allows users to position it horizontally or vertically to accommodate the direction they need at any given moment. But the true innovation resides in the dual-hinge keyboard (sold separately in some markets), where the tablet can be mounted and then tilted to the user’s most comfortable viewing angle.

There, the tablet practically floats, emulating the sitting posture of a traditional laptop or desktop PC with the backlit keyboard affixed, while the main hinge of the stand creates a unique, protective storage compartment for the included Lenovo Precision Pen 3 when closed. Smart features are woven throughout, including audio and visual adaptive capture technology that automatically keeps the camera focused on the user during video calls, even when moving around in their chair.

Narrow beaming technology leverages the four built-in microphones to filter out environmental noise for crystal clear voice quality within a 50-centimeter radius. when multiple call participants are in the room, the 360-degree voice capture mode can be switched on so that everyone can be heard. To optimize viewing comfort, the tablet’s TÜV Rheinland-certified display will also auto-adjust the on-screen color based on environmental light and color temperature. Designed with the environment in mind, the chassis of the Lenovo Tab Extreme is made of 100% recycled aluminum, and its packaging is 100% plastic-free.

The Space and Opportunity to Do More Featuring an Android™ 13 operating system and Lenovo’s latest user interface software, the Lenovo Tab Extreme better enables users to multitask their passion projects with the support of up to four apps6 simultaneously via split screen and the ability to open up to 10 apps as floating windows.

For efficient, device-agnostic collaboration, users can use their tablet as a sketchpad for seamless collaboration with their laptop via the DP-in USB Type-C port or use it as a control panel with their monitor via the DP-out USB Type-C port. To enjoy this functionality without cables, users can deploy the Lenovo Freestyle app to wirelessly connect their Lenovo Tab Extreme with their Lenovo Windows PC7 for easy file sharing across devices, the ability to mirror or extend their desktop for more screen real estate, or use the tablet as a secondary touchpad for their PC. Additional apps supporting creativity and workflow are available, including Clip Studio Paint8/9 for drawing and WPS Office8 for enhanced productivity.

Lenovo Smart Paper

Included with the device is an active battery-less stylus that can be easily stored within the case. This Lenovo Smart Paper Pen never has to be charged and features a felt tip and up to 23 millisecond latency so that the writing experience is both familiar and fluid with virtually no lag. With the one stylus, users can choose from nine different pen settings – including ballpoint, pencil (wooden and mechanical), marker, and even calligraphy – so they don’t have to fumble for the right writing utensil. With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection in the pen, plus 74 notepad templates to choose from (e.g., ruled/line, graph, blank, and even music manuscript paper), users can easily write, draw, sketch, shade, and illustrate with precision for days.

In addition to offering the feel and precision of inking on real paper, this digital notepad provides a new level of convenience that only smart, connected technology can. Featuring two integrated microphones, the Lenovo Smart Paper can transform into a digital voice recorder allowing users to audio record a meeting or class lecture while also taking notes. If they can’t remember the verbal context around a note they took during one of these recorded sessions, they can select the text they wrote to hear a brief playback of what was said at that moment in time11, or they can listen to the entire recorded lecture again.

With 50GB of storage, and enough space to store over 50,000 note pages, users can easily delete and move notes around while organizing them into folders. No more shuffling pages to find something written several months ago; instead, keyword searches across thousands of handwritten notes can be performed in seconds, and handwriting can be converted to text easily. With access to more than two million books on eBooks.com, users can quickly search for keywords across the digital books and articles they have saved on the device. With the Lenovo Smart Paper app, users can access their notes and books from anywhere and cloud sync to back up their files which can be synced across different Android, iOS, and Windows devices. With the app, users can also transcribe audio recordings and translate text into various languages

Lenovo Yoga Laptops

Next-gen Performance: New Yoga Slim 6i and Refreshed Yoga 9i (14”, 8), Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13”, 8), and Yoga 6 (13”, 8) Laptops.

The new Yoga Slim 6i (14”, 8), known as Lenovo Slim 7 (14”, 8) in the U.S., offers those seeking inspiration an exquisitely designed, portable, yet powerful device. Thin, lightweight, and attractive, this laptop empowers users to work and create content easily, whether on the move or at home. Built on the Intel Evo platform, the Yoga Slim 6i is engineered to provide users with seamless communication experiences. Made with solid, all-metal aluminum materials, it has a slim yet highly durable chassis and a raised camera notch for ease of opening.

Featuring an up to 14-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision, the Yoga Slim 6i offers a visually satisfying experience. With a larger 16:10 aspect ratio and optional touch support, creative work such as light video or photo editing becomes increasingly intuitive. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the Yoga Slim 6i also gives an improved video conferencing experience for users with noise canceling and background blur features for a more professional setting. Lenovo also introduced refreshes of its Yoga 9i (14”, 8) and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13”, 8), both featuring up to 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, delivering an even more impressive performance to enhance versatility and productivity. Also, the latest, refreshed Yoga 6 (13”, 8) laptop is power-forward and refreshed with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors and enhanced battery to handle longer remote work sessions.

Pricing and Availability

The Yoga Book 9i (13”, 8) will start at $2,099.99 and is expected to be available starting June 2023.

The Yoga AIO 9i (32”, 8) will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available starting in Q3 2023.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme will start at $1199.99 and is expected to be available later in 2023.

The Lenovo Smart Paper will start at $399.99 and is expected to be available later in 2023

The Yoga Slim 6i (14”, 8), known as Lenovo Slim 7 (14”, 8) in the U.S., will start at $729.99 and is expected to be available starting in April 2023.

The refreshed Yoga 9i (14”, 8) will start at $1,499.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.

The refreshed Yoga 6 (13”, 8) will start at $729.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.

The refreshed Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13”, 8) is unavailable in North America.

Last Updated on January 5, 2023.