New on Netflix January 6-12: Christian Bale investigates murder in The Pale Blue Eye

Hopefully, your 2023 is off to a good start! As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 6-12th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 6-12th list, which is headlined by Christian Bale as a world-weary 1830s detective investigating a murder in The Pale Blue Eye.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge: Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat ’em up. Cowabunga!

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home: Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I.

Coming soon in January

This title is coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

JUNG_E (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷)

Physical: 100 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): In this fierce fitness competition, one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of best body.

And now for the Netflix January 6-12th list:

January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2 🇺🇸

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of “encounter cops,” who brazenly kill their targets.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.

The Pale Blue Eye (NETFLIX FILM): West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Pressure Cooker (NETFLIX SERIES): Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) 🇫🇷): Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they'll swap partners for three weeks.

The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 7

Sound of Metal 🇨🇦

January 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 🇺🇸

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (NETFLIX COMEDY): No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (NETFLIX COMEDY): No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad's ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

The Phantom of the Open 🇨🇦

January 11

A Quiet Place Part II 🇨🇦

Noise (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence. Sexify: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival and a demanding investor.

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch?

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Enemies — old and new — await Freydis, Leif and Harald as they scatter to the far corners of the globe in pursuit of power and new worlds to conquer.

