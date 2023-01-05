[CES 2023] Lenovo’s latest gaming devices include AI-tuned gaming laptops

CES 2023 started with the usual gaming news, new gaming desktops and gaming laptops with the latest processors and GPUs. A few companies announced larger 16-, 17-, and 18-inch laptops. Lenovo has announced updated gaming desktops, as well as new 16″ gaming laptops which are AI-tuned with the new Lenovo LA AI chip.

According to the company, the Lenovo LA AI chip makes it the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop. The Lenovo AI Engine+ deploys a software machine learning algorithm to optimally tune system performance. The chip uses software machine learning, deployed through Lenovo Vantage, to help monitor in-game FPS and dynamically adjust for the highest performance output. Offering up to 15% higher TDP, this chip and machine learning software combo allow Legion Pro Series laptops to deliver higher performance compared to previous generations.

Let’s see what Lenovo has to say about what it has in store for gamers in the first half of this year.

Lenovo Legion Pro AI-tuned gaming laptops

Legion Pro 7i and Pro 7

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop.

The powerhouse 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Pro 7 — the world’s most powerful

AI-Tuned 16-inch gaming laptops — empower gamers looking for an edge to choose their path to

greatness. They come equipped with an option of the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD

Ryzen 7000 Series processors, and up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Next-Gen series Laptop GPUs.

These top-tier internals can run harder for longer thanks to Lenovo Legion’s ColdFront 5.0 with Hybrid

Thermals, with an extra-wide Vapor Chamber that covers both CPU and GPU on NVIDIA GeForce RTX

Next-Gen Laptop GPUs, or a dedicated CPU vapor chamber with hybrid heat piping. CPUs are kept cool

with a liquid metal infusion, which means zero throttling, while heat is expelled through the massive

exhaust vents on the rear and sides of the chassis, totaling out to 235W of TDP. The Lenovo LA AI chip

that powers Lenovo AI Engine+ pushes performance even farther, maximizing frames-per-second for an

incredible gaming experience.

All this graphical wizardry means that every frame of an epic win streak is displayed in lightning fast, crisp

detail on the Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display with 16:10 WQXGA 2560×1600 display that supports up to a 240Hz variable refresh rate. Harness this power at the fingertips with the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard, backlit by Lenovo Legion Spectrum per-key RGB customizable lighting.

For those on the go, the up to 99.99Whr Super Rapid Charge battery, the largest battery allowed on a

plane, and quick charging keep the game going. Everything is housed in between all-metal top and bottom covers, available in Onyx Grey.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”) with Intel Core processor will start at $1999.99 and is expected to be available starting March 2023. Unfortunately, the Legion Pro 7 (16”) with AMD Ryzen processor will not be available in North America.

Legion Pro 5i and Pro 5

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i gaming laptop.

When there can only be one PC to handle all-day work and play, look no further than the 16-inch Lenovo

Legion Pro 5i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5. Its esports styling hints at the gaming powerhouse at its heart,

available with either a 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Next-Gen laptop GPU that empowers winners to compete at the highest levels. Internals are kept cool thanks to Lenovo Legion’s ColdFront 5.0, which uses massive exhaust and intake systems, a turbo-charged dual fan system, phase-change thermal compound, and advanced hybrid heat pipes to move more air out through the incredibly efficient exhaust vents, keeping gaming sessions quiet and cool. The Lenovo LA AI chip monitors CPU and GPU load to dynamically adjust heat management and squeeze out even more performance from the internals. The Lenovo LA1 chip settings can be fine-tuned through Lenovo Vantage, providing full control over fans, overclocking controls, and other features needed to take full advantage of the 200W total TGP to mop up the competition on and off the arena floor.

This epic graphical output from under the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i and Lenovo Legion Pro 5’s hood is brought to life on the 16-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display at 16:10 WQXGA with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate, while the Lenovo Legion Spectrum 4-zone RGB TrueStrike keyboard immerses the user even further into the action. For a sleeker look, the TrueStrike keyboard is also available in white backlighting. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 has a Super Rapid Charge Pro 80Whr battery to power computing in the classroom or on the commute. This entire loadout is housed in between a metal top cover and a polymer bottom cover available in either Onyx Grey or Abyss Blue.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16”) with Intel Core processor will start at $1479.99 and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (16”) with AMD Ryzen processor will start at $1459.99. Both are expected to be available starting April 2023.

Lenovo Legion Tower gaming desktops

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop.

Tower 7i

There’s no door that can hold it back—this beast is here, and it is built for extreme power and performance. For those looking to kit out their home battle stations, the newest generation 34L Lenovo Legion Tower 7i dominates the gaming skyline with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, imbuing the machine beyond performance with the power to do it all. Bringing virtual worlds to life are NVIDIA GeForce RTX next generation series GPU options that deliver top-of-the-line framerates, ultra-low latency and ray tracing that allow gamers and creators alike to experience revolutionary new ways to game, stream, and create. With up to 64GB of 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM to edge out the competition, gaming performance is snappier even under intense multitasking loads.

The power these processors put out is pushed to an extreme, thanks to the larger VRM heatsink, up to six powerful-but-quiet ARGB fans, 3D patterned airflow-amplifying front bezel, and optional liquid cooling system that adds up to a legendary 260W TDP. This tear-inducing graphics performance is complemented by brand-new, fully customizable Lenovo Legion 12-ARGB lighting effects on full display through the tempered glass side panel that screams one’s in it to win it – with up to 6TB (3x 2TB SSD) that can store over 1000 AAA titles locally, nestled above a 1200W PSU that powers the entire rig.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i’s chassis is available in Storm Grey, and sports easy-access 2x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, and 2x Audio jacks on its front. On the back are 4x USB-A 3.2 ports, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C® (20Gbps) and 1 USB-A 3.2 (10Gbps) port, as well as an RJ45 and stereo audio jacks.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L) with Intel Core processor will start at $2479.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2023.

Tower 5i and 5

The 26L Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 desktop PCs are built to bring the future of gaming to the home battle station. Pick the path to blazingly fast performance with the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i’s 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX next generation series GPUs, or the Lenovo Legion Tower 5’s AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor paired with either NVIDIA GeForce RTX next generation series or AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics, and up to 32GB 5600Mhz DDR5 RAM, and up to 2x 1TB SSD all brought to life via an 850W 90% modular PSU.

No matter the loadout, the new Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 can handle everything from AAA titles to esports with gusto, while staying cool and quiet like a whisper thanks to up to five ARGB lighting-equipped quiet fans that push more hot air out faster through the enmeshed front bezels of the chassis, with an optional toolless glass side panel to want to bask in the RGB light of victory. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i and Lenovo Legion Tower 5 are available in Storm Grey with two easy access USB-A 3.2 (5Gbps) ports and one combo audio jack on the front.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (26L) with AMD Ryzen processor will start at $1299.99 while the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (26L) with Intel Core processor will start at $1199.99. The Tower 5 is expected to be available starting May 2023 with the 5i a bit earlier in April.

Lenovo Legion gaming monitors

The 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 and Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 gaming monitors.

For gamers looking for higher esports performance resolutions, refresh rates, and response times, look no further than the 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 and Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 monitors. Both models feature Eyesafe® Certified 2.0 Natural Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eyestrain and maintain eye health.

The Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 QHD monitor’s 2560×1440 display has a 0.5ms response time10, and a 240Hz refresh rate overclockable to 250Hz. AMD FreeSyncTM Premium and Adaptive Sync support ensure a gaming experience free of screen tearing. The Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30’s IPS panel’s 125% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07b color support, 10bit color depth, Delta E ≦2 color accuracy, and VESA-certified HDR 400 brightness render true colors and excellent brightness and contrast. Their 2x 3W speakers add to the atmosphere of the game worlds being explored. The display’s ergonomic design features a phone holder on the base.

The 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD monitor’s 1920×1080 display likewise delivers smooth gaming performance at an accessible price, with a 240Hz refresh rate overclockable to 280Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync support. The IPS panel’s 113% sRGB, 90.7% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E ≦2 color accuracy, and VESA certified HDR 400 brightness provide vivid color reproduction and contrast that bring games to life.

The Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 Monitor will start at $399, the Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 Monitor will start at $599 and both are expected to be available starting May 2023.

What do you think about the latest Lenovo gaming laptops, gaming desktops, and gaming monitors? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!

Last Updated on January 5, 2023.