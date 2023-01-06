[CES 2023] Lenovo announces the ThinkPhone

By now, most people know that Lenovo purchased the Motorola mobile division some years ago. The company has maintained Motorola by churning out quality mid-range and budget devices. Now, Lenovo is using the Motorola machine for its own branded mobile device, the Lenovo ThinkPhone.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Lenovo envisions the ThinkPhone as a companion device to the company’s excellent ThinkPad line of business laptops. Here’s what Lenovo had to say about the new ThinkPhone. Pricing and availability were not shared.

With ThinkPhone, customers will have a complete suite of security and support features that deliver seamless protection and full manageability backed by ThinkShield. ThinkShield is a superior security platform with underlying fundamental security policies, features, specialized hardware, software, and processes that ensure the security of the entire device.

IT organizations can be confident that their company’s devices are protected with built-in advanced hardware-based and premium A.I.-based security solutions such as Moto Threat Defense. In addition, organizations can quickly deploy ThinkPhones to end users with Zero Touch and manage their entire fleet of ThinkPhones with device management solutions like Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager.

This new phone also comes with Moto Secure, an app that serves as a hub for items related to security and privacy. With Moto OEMConfig or Moto Device Manager, IT administrators can remotely configure Moto Secure features on ThinkPhones, from lock screen settings to network alerts to pin layout scrambling.

Additionally, the ThinkPhone arrives with Moto KeySafe, a separate processor running on Android that adds a layer of security to better protect the most sensitive data in the smartphone. It isolates PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys, storing them in a tamper-resistant environment safeguard the data from the inside out.

Aside from these security features, this device is MIL-STD 810H certified, designed with a lightweight aramid fiber that’s stronger than steel, an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, and Gorilla® Glass Victus™, so it easily endures shocks and drops from up to 1.25 meters. And with IP68 certification, the ThinkPhone is designed to withstand dust and water immersion with a depth of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes – so no time or business opportunities are lost due to unnecessary system downtime. All of this is in a premium yet resistant and durable design. The ThinkPhone also has the iconic, customizable Red Key, beautifully crafted on the side to provide immediate access to the most critical business and field apps or instantly integrate the mobile and PC experiences.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola introduces Think 2 Think connectivity powered by Ready For, a set of productivity experiences that allows business end users to enjoy seamless device integration between ThinkPhone and a ThinkPad. The Think 2 Think experiences include:

Instant Connect: Phone and PC seamlessly discover when nearby and connect over WiFi.

Phone and PC seamlessly discover when nearby and connect over WiFi. Unified Clipboard: Seamlessly transfer copied text or recent photos, scanned documents, and videos between devices by pasting them into any app on the destination device.

Seamlessly transfer copied text or recent photos, scanned documents, and videos between devices by pasting them into any app on the destination device. Unified Notifications: Phone notifications instantly appear on the Windows Action Center. Clicking a notification auto-launches the corresponding phone app on the PC’s screen.

Phone notifications instantly appear on the Windows Action Center. Clicking a notification auto-launches the corresponding phone app on the PC’s screen. File Drop: Easily drag and drop files between ThinkPhone and PC.

Easily drag and drop files between ThinkPhone and PC. App Streaming: Open any Android application directly on a PC.

Open any Android application directly on a PC. Advanced Webcam: Take advantage of the powerful ThinkPhone cameras and AI capabilities, seamlessly using it as your webcam for all your video calls.

Take advantage of the powerful ThinkPhone cameras and AI capabilities, seamlessly using it as your webcam for all your video calls. Instant Hotspot: Connect to the internet through one click, directly from the PC, to leverage the ThinkPhone’s 5G connectivity.

Everything on the ThinkPhone was engineered with productivity in mind; Motorola has worked with partners like Microsoft to bring the best productivity experiences to Motorola’s commercial customers and help ThinkPhone users get things done easily. The ThinkPhone will come with Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams mobile apps preloaded at launch. Preloading will make it easier to get started – find the content and tools needed, edit or create new documents, or use mobile-friendly features that enable customers to scan a PDF with the camera or dictate a document with their voice.

Motorola and Microsoft are also working together to unleash additional experiences, including adding push-to-talk capabilities through the ThinkPhone s iconic red key, allowing users to have instant communication on the Walkie Talkie app through Microsoft Teams. Both companies are working together to make it easier for employees to be more productive from anywhere by streaming Windows desktops directly to ThinkPhone devices. Employees can use their ThinkPhone to more securely access their personalized Windows apps, content, and settings, to get more done wherever they’re working.

To ensure the user’s workflow stays at peak performance for years, this smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. With this platform, everything opens instantly, and even the heaviest workflows run smoothly. Plus, ThinkPhone is equipped with 5G technology and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, unleashing the power of the new 6GHz Wi-Fi standard that provides the fastest internet speeds available today.

ThinkPhone arrives with a large 6.6” FHD+ display that amplifies the view of all your content, from complex dashboards to endless email threads. And with a large battery, customers will receive over 36 hours of battery life5 to stay connected no matter how far away they travel. When it’s time to recharge, the Thinkphone comes with a 68W TurboPower universal charger that gives our customers power for the day in just minutes of charging. This lightweight, pocketable charger is so powerful that it can also power a laptop or any USB-C device.

Motorola included a 50MP Ultra Pixel camera to complete this powerful device that delivers premium image quality on every video call, no matter the lighting conditions. This flagship Ultra Pixel camera is ideal for bringing to life even the tiniest details by capturing photos with 32x more focusing pixels and more accurate images of projects, notes, and sketches—all with incredible clarity and detail.

What do you think of the Lenovo ThinkPhone? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 6, 2023.