Techaeris Best of CES 2023: Some of the best tech shown in Vegas

The Techaeris Best of CES 2023 list is here. While the show is still going on, we’re showcasing just a few things we saw that impressed us. Our writing team is not at CES this year, but some team members are on the ground helping feed us information. Here’s what we thought was the Best of CES 2023; we may also add to the list as the show winds down.

Here is our Best of CES 2023 list, in no particular order.

Alienware m18

Alienware M Series laptops are fundamentally about prioritizing power and watts to their components with the idea of having gamers experience their favorite games with high frame rates and graphics settings maximized.

The new m18 features the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors or the latest AMD® Ryzen™ processors for powerful CPU performance, paired with the next-gen NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ or AMD Radeon™ graphics.

The advanced Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal design with multiple advancements, including: Alienware’s Element 31 thermal interface material is now applied to the CPU and GPU to dissipate heat for optimized gaming experiences*. An expanded vapor chamber covers the CPU and GPU to help draw heat away. Four ultra-thin fans increase internal airflow by nearly 25% by pulling air through 7 heat pipes and out five vents.

User-replaceable Dual-Channel DDR5 memory and up to four M.2 SSDs for up to 9TB of storage.

All M Series laptops come with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos® enablement, providing a visual and audible experience designed by the studios that originally created the content.

The 18” panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio is 14.5% larger than the m17, available in QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with 165Hz, or for gamers for whom speed is more important, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) with 480Hz is available. Both options feature 100% DCI-P3, Dynamic Display Switching technology, NVIDIA® G-SYNC ® and AMD FreeSync™ support, and ComfortView Plus, a hardware-based low blue light technology that retains true-to-life colors.

A new FHD webcam for clear video calls or streaming and an FHD IR camera supporting facial recognition, such as Windows Hello.

The iconic Legend 3.0 design is beautiful and functional: The aluminum lid and bottom cover are finished in a smooth bead-blasted Dark Metallic Moon with “18” embossed on the lid. The aluminum die-cast inner frame and an improved hinge with dual support plates support the size of the m18.

Features two keyboard options with a 1.8mm key travel: a per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard or the CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting.

IntelliGo AI-driven noise cancellation helps eliminate background noise when you’re speaking, and context-aware transparency mode keeps you in your game.

With the new Alienware Command Center 6.0, gamers can view and manage their system’s performance and thermals, AlienFX for customizing peripherals settings and lighting, game library, and more in a redesigned user interface on a new architecture.

Samsung A14 5G Smartphone

Galaxy A14 5G features a long-lasting battery, a huge leap in selfie quality, convenient expandable storage, and up to two generations of Android OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates. Its fast, reliable performance and signature Galaxy features ensure users have an awesome experience, from gaming and creating content to working and taking on new wellness goals.

Even at its great price of USD$199.99/CAD$329.99, Galaxy A14 5G offers the quintessential Galaxy experience users know and love as the most affordable 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio.

Dell UltraSharp U3224KB 6K Monitor

Be ultra-productive on the world’s 1st 6K monitor with IPS Black panel technology. This ultimate productivity powerhouse is packed with advanced features, combining exceptional clarity and details with 6K resolution, intelligent collaboration with a built-in 4K HDR webcam, and future-ready connectivity with Thunderbolt™ 4 connection

Exceptional details and color: See your work come to life on a 31.5” monitor with 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution. Experience brilliant color and contrast with IPS Black, new 99% Display P-3 color space, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Exceptional details and color: See your work come to life on a 31.5" monitor with 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution. Experience brilliant color and contrast with IPS Black, new 99% Display P-3 color space, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Thunderbolt™ 4 (up to 140W) single cable connectivity on a hub monitor. Industry-leading mini DisplayPort 2.1 enable seamless image transmission without degradation in quality. Multitask with ease on a productivity hub that enables the user to work across 2 PCs with Auto KVM.

Intelligent and secured collaboration: Collaborate effortlessly with a powerful built-in 4K dual gain webcam that enhances visual clarity. AI auto-framing tracks and keeps you in the frame, while automatic SafeShutter provides a seamless, secure conferencing experience.

Designed for effortless comfort: Connect external devices without reaching the back of the monitor with intuitively designed quick access, pop-out front-facing ports. Easy to use with full adjustability and ComfortView Plus, you can work the way you want and be comfortable all day.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors

Award-winning Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors employs patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential front doors to a home’s electrical system and wireless internet network.

To ensure that the doors are “always on” in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power for up to 24 hours when fully charged, so homeowners are always connected and always protected. Whether at home or away, the Masonite M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as to confirm whether the door is open or closed.

As a result of a previously announced collaboration with Ring, Masonite has integrated best-in-class technology into the first edition of M-Pwr Smart Doors. The fully integrated smart lock and Ring Video Doorbell do not require individual batteries, eliminating the need for battery replacement in these devices.

Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar

The smartest, most capable soundbar system ever developed, the HW-Q990C delivers 11.1.4-channel audio and synchronizes with speakers and neural processor chips for unprecedented multi-channel performance. HW-Q990C uses QSymphony 3.0 to isolate and precisely direct individual audio elements using a soundbar and TV speakers. It has a rear speaker and subwoofer set using AI and second-generation, room-analyzing Spacefit to automatically optimize individual driver frequencies and gain to match any space. It also supports voice control and can be controlled via Wi-Fi or the SmartThings app. The built-in SmartThings IoT hub module enables voice connectivity and can control the soundbar straight from the Samsung SmartThings app.

Hisense ULED X TV

ULED X is the new generation of Hisense’s proprietary ULED technology. It represents the ultimate goal of LED picture quality technology, accumulated over ten years of research and development. With the industry’s first-ever 16-bit light control algorithm – which provides even more precision and granularity for smoother dimming and color effects – ULED X can achieve three times the environmental contrast of OLED TV and two times the dynamic range of OLED TV – all while also reaching the brightness of Quantum LED. These capabilities on the UX model reach a peak brightness of 2500 nits and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1, redefining industry standards for LED TVs by embodying both brightness and contrast.

The Hi-View Engine X chipset, independently developed by Hisense, is a key element in UX’s state-of-the-art picture. With over 20,000 Mini LEDs and 5000+ dimming zones, having a chipset that can handle the processing power and deliver a great picture is important. With a new AI picture quality algorithm, Hi-View Engine X makes automatic adjustments – across this impressive set of hardware and software – to deliver the best picture quality in every frame.

UX brings an undeniable wow factor to any room with an impressive 85-inch size. Not only do viewers get an immersive cinematic experience with its ultra-high definition 4K display, but the 30% expanded viewing angle and added ultra-low reflection panel ensures everyone in the room can enjoy peak picture quality no matter where they’re sitting. Additionally, technologies like Dolby Vision®, Wi-Fi 6e, NEXTGEN TV, Freesync Premium Pro, and more ensure UX is future-proofed.

Picture quality isn’t the only enhancement for UX. Hisense’s CineStage X, a newly developed audio system, delivers an immersive audio-visual experience for UX. Over 80 watts of power, 7 speakers, and a 4.1.2 multi-channel audio system – along with the clarity and detail from Dolby Atmos’® spatial sound – create a powerful atmosphere for movies, gaming, sports, concerts, and more.

Samsung The Premiere 8K projector

An evolution of Samsung’s 4K Premiere projector launched in 2020, The Premiere 8K projector is the world’s first 8K ultra-short throw projector that can display massive 150” images on any wall. Boasting vivid brightness, it delivers an immersive entertainment experience with powerful Dolby Atmos cinema surround sound. The Premiere 8K gives users a true Smart TV experience, including the same features as Samsung’s newest 8K TVs, in a projector form factor. It supports streaming apps and screen mirroring from popular devices. The Premiere 8K seamlessly blends into any room, delivering theater-screen entertainment while sitting only millimeters from a wall. It brings the full, large-screen cinematic experience to any room in the house without needing mounting or rewiring.

HP OMEN Gaming Desktops

“The OMEN 40L and 45L Desktops unlock new levels of extreme power with up to 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™ i9-13900K processor and up to NVIDIA®️ GeForce RTX™ 4090 to enable glorious 4K visuals and blistering high FPS in resolutions used for competitive gaming. For those opting to go with the 45L, they’ll enjoy more headroom for processor overclocking thanks to the OMEN Cryo Chamber™, a revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution that houses an all-in-one liquid cooler in a separate compartment atop the case. The OMEN 25L Desktop also gets an upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™ processors to keep games running faster than ever.”

MSI Aegis RS 13th

The Aegis RS series is the gold standard for anyone looking to take their gaming to the next level. Combining breakthrough technologies with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and MSI GeForce RTX™4080 graphics card, Aegis RS brings Pro-level gaming performance from the get-go.

Assembled in the USA with quality and modularity in mind, the Aegis RS series gives gamers not only ultimate performance but also flexible system management through the use of standardized MSI components and parts, creating a stable machine under the most demanding gaming environments while giving users the tools to surpass their gaming prowess. Want to upgrade your GPU, RAM, or Storage capacity in a few years? The option is there with MSI systems, something not always possible with others.

EcoFlow Blade

EcoFlow Blade: The world’s first robotic lawn-sweeping mower capable of collecting fallen leaves. EcoFlow Blade is cheaper than professional mowing services and requires less manual lawn maintenance compared to standard robotic mowers.

EcoFlow Blade and EcoFlow Glacier were selected as CES 2023 Honorees, highlighting their exceptional, innovative designs and their potential for improving users’ quality of life. Just like the Whole-home Backup Solution, all three of the new products allow users to lead more enjoyable, comfortable lives with power that has never been so easy.

JBL PULSE 5

Equipped with JBL’s Original Pro Sound and built-in LED lights, the popular JBL Pulse series expands its portable speaker portfolio with the JBL Pulse 5. Available in Spring, music lovers can enjoy the newly designed JBL Pulse 5, delivering true 360° immersive sound experience and electrifying ambient lightshow under an upgraded sleek surface. The vibrant lights in perfect sync with music adds a new, mesmerizing dimension to any listening experience.

Compared to its Pulse series predecessors, the JBL Pulse 5 is engineered with a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as a woofer focused on delivering mid-low frequency sound and an added tweeter for authentic and purer sound – perfect for any gathering.

The JBL Pulse 5 delivers 12-hours of playtime on a single charge, while the IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating ensures the speaker can handle almost any environment including beach and pool time, and its sturdy rope strap makes it more portable than ever. Through the JBL PartyBoost feature, music lovers can wirelessly connect up to an infinite amount of other JBL Pulse 4 or Pulse 5 speakers to create an even brighter lightshow and bolder sound. Partygoers can choose colors and effects to suit any vibe through the JBL Portable app.

MSI Infinite RS 13th

The PC for true gaming fanatics has arrived! Enter the Infinite RS – meant for those looking to unlock the ultimate experience modern gaming has to offer. Turn your settings to the MAX and be in the driver’s seat of no-compromise gaming with stellar visuals and unparalleled FPS performance in AAA titles, even on high-resolution monitors. Assembled in the USA with high-quality MSI components, the Infinite RS pushes all boundaries to the extremes thanks to the combination of bleeding edge technology from Intel and NVIDIA ensuring users can harness the very best technology available in the market today.

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-71)

The Swift X 14 (SFX14-71) unleashes the potential of amateur and professional creators with its advanced CPU and discrete GPU. 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors power the premium laptop and have the option for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs. These powerful laptops are NVIDIA Studio-validated and are optimized with pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers, enabling creators to do more by providing optimal support when collaborating with other creative applications. The Swift X 14’s advanced thermals include a larger fan that draws in more air to keep the internals cool, along with the dedicated air inlet keyboard and dual D6 copper heat pipes. The redesigned chassis allows for a larger battery to provide all-day productivity and performance.

The gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120 Hz frame refresh rate vividly highlights 100% of the DCI-P3 color range and has VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 certification. The display’s 500- nit peak brightness and high-contrast rating bring impressive colors and images to life while ensuring text is crisp and clear throughout the viewing experience. Creators can collaborate seamlessly on the go with the 1080p FHD webcam and Acer PurifiedView™ andPurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction. In addition, the latest ports, including dual USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader keep creators connected to displays, printers, and other peripherals.

Panasonic Lumix S511X

The LUMIX S5II and S5IIX have a powerful image stabilization system for wide-ranging shooting conditions and situations. The Body I.S. (5-axis) in the LUMIX S5II and S5IIX i and the O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) from the LUMIX S Series lens were combined to create the 5-axis Dual I.S. 2, maximizing the correction power to allow 6.5-stop slower shutter speed.2

The 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 works for both photo and video recording, including 4K. In addition, Active I.S. has been added for even more stable video recording. Active I.S. optimizes the horizontal, vertical, and rotational correction ratios by determining the status of camera shake. As a result, the performance of the image stabilizer can account for a larger amount of camera shake at approximately 200%3 compared to conventional image stabilization. This capability is highly beneficial in adverse situations, such as handheld filming or telephoto fixed-frame shots.

The new imaging engine provides the LUMIX S5II and S5IIX with high video performance comparable to the LUMIX S1H. They provide 4:2:0 10-bit 6K (3:2) / 5.9K (16:9), unlimited 4:2:2 10-bit C4K/4K recording capability.4 With a new heat-dispersion mechanism, there is no limit on recording time to avoid overheating.5 HFR (High Frame Rate) in C4K/4K (48p), FHD (120p), Slow & Quick motion in C4K/4K(1-60fps) / FHD(1-180fps) are also available.

The LUMIX S5II and S5IIX contain 14+ stop V-Log/V-Gamut capture to deliver a high dynamic range and broad colors. Plus, a REAL TIME LUT function is provided to enable color grading on the compatible video and photo in camera by applying the LUT(.VLT/.cube) saved in the SD memory card. Users can perform intended color grading on the spot without postproduction and share images online through social networking sites. This function can be used for livestreaming.

Acer Predator Helios 18

“The Predator Helios 18 sports a breathtaking 18-inch (16:10) display with the following options: WUXGA (1920×1200) at 165Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) at 165Hz or 240Hz, or AUO’s superfast 250 Hz MiniLED display that showcases three times more ambient contrast ratio than conventional displays and supports 1000 local dimming zones to provide total freedom of use even in poor lighting conditions. The higher resolutions and fast refresh rates make images glide across the screens with minimal ghosting or tearing.The immersive 18-inch panel delivers portable gaming on a bigger scale and is ideal for multiple monitor setups, taking the action to a new level with stunning clarity and detail.”

Last Updated on January 6, 2023.