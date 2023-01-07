[CES 2023] AWOL Vision announces the 4,000-lumen LTV 4000 PRO

Ultra short-throw projectors have become wildly popular over the past few years, and more companies are releasing new and better projectors every year. These USTs are sometimes known as Laser TVs, and AWOL Vision has announced an upgrade to its popular LTV 3500 with the LTV 4000 PRO. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Estimated reading time: 16 minutes

AWOL vision is bringing the magic once again with the LTV 4000 PRO to give you the best home theater experience possible. The LTV 4000 PRO boasts more crisp viewing as well as compatibility with smart home systems to give you a top-of-the-line luxury home entertainment experience.

“AWOL Vision has a dream of offering the best home theater experience possible for any TV enthusiast,” says Steven Shulman, CEO of Awol Vision. “Experience the largest and most crisp HD TV option out there for your home to truly understand the AWOL difference at CES 2023”.

Upgraded version of the LTV 3500 to include:

Enhanced adaptive Black Level with increased contrast to 2000:1 so you can experience brighter brights and the deepest and most detailed dark scenes making this adaptable for viewing any movie

PR Link IP Control Protocol: integrate with the most popular Smart Home systems like Control 4, Savant, URC, and Creston to elevate your home theater experience into the future!!

24 FPS Filmmaking mode: Experience movies as they were intended to experience by playing the original film format from the Hollywood studio and replicate the movie theater experience from the comfort of your own home

“Having your own private home cinema experience has never been easier or more beautiful, for that matter,” says Steven Shulman, CEO of Awol Vision. “We are thrilled to deliver the best the market has to offer for those out there who truly value the quality of experience above all else.”

What do you think of the AWOL Vision LTV 4000 PRO? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 7, 2023.