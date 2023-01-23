Save on Monoprice products through the end of January

Still have some Christmas money to spare? Or perhaps you need some new tech gear but are a bit low on funds. The good news is that Monoprice, which already offers up pretty affordable prices for pretty decent tech, has a sale going on through the end of the month.

Depending on the product, you can save up to 63% without needing a promo code. There are quite a few items being discounted if you’re looking for audio or office gear, as well as networking cables and more. A few of the Monoprice product sales include:

10 x 6.25-inch Graphic Drawing Tablet (10594): This tablet features a 4000 lines per inch (LPI) drawing resolution, a 200 RPS report rate, and 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. It has eight user-assignable Express Keys on the left side of the drawing area. It also features sixteen user assignable Hot Cells along the upper edge of the drawing surface. Discount: $19.99 (63% off $54.49 MSRP).

Liquid Spark Headphone Amplifier by Alex Cavalli (33304): It provides everything people have come to expect from a Cavalli Audio® design. It uses dual 18V filtered power supply rails to produce wide voltage swings for additional headroom. The Liquid Spark offers plenty of power at 1300mW RMS into a 50 ohm load, with very low distortion and switchable gain. Discount: $79.99 (38% off $129.99 MSRP).

Sentry Streaming Microphone (43906): The Dark Matter™ Sentry Streaming Microphone features four different pickup/polar patterns, which are well‑suited to different recording conditions. A single USB‑C® cable connects the mic to your PC and provides the needed power, as well as the digital audio connection. The metal housing provides long‑term durability and is visually appealing, especially when using the built‑in LED accent lighting. Discount: $79.99 (20% off $99.99 MSRP).

Liquid Platinum Balanced Limited Edition DAC by Alex Cavalli (38966): The Liquid Platinum DAC uses an AKM® AK4499EQ DAC chipset, XMOS® XU208 32‑bit multicore microcontroller, and ultralow phase‑noise crystal oscillators with superior phase‑noise characteristics for exceptional sound and performance. Substantially improve the sound quality from your PC, laptop, tablet, or other digital device with the Monolith Liquid Platinum DAC by Alex Cavalli. Discount: $499.99 (38% off $799.99 MSRP).

You can check all the items on sale on the Monoprice Extra Sale page, with most including free shipping to sweeten the deal even further.

Last Updated on January 23, 2023.