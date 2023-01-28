Flawless AI can use artificial intelligence to alter movie dialogue and even languages

|
, , ,

Artificial intelligence has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years. From Tesla’s self-driving vehicle program to chatGPT, the field has a lot of possibilities. Flawless AI is taking the technology to the big screen by altering actor dialogue. One example is in the below Tweet where Flawless AI was able to change the “F” word, an R-rated word, to something rated “PG-13.”

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Flawless AI can also map the actors’ faces and change their lip movements to match other languages better. This is useful for movies sent to other countries where another language is spoken. The company calls this “Visual Dubbing” and says the technology can provide fast and efficient AI reshoots and perfectly match lips to visual translations. The clip below shows the Flawless AI technology at work.

Warning, there is profanity in the clip below, so be careful where you watch.

It’s all fascinating but sometimes a bit disturbing and worrisome. As one Twitter user said, imagine this technology being used in real-time for any media, including news. Many would rather this technology not exist as there are dozens of ways it could be abused. Only time will tell how it is deployed exactly.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT FLAWLESS AI HERE

What do you think of this technology Flawless AI has developed? Do you think it will be abused? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 28, 2023.

Previous

Former Apple engineers claim the company is still working to remove Google from iPhone

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap