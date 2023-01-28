PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus review: A mobile Android game controller with wireless charging bank

Due to the popularity of mobile gaming, there are plenty of game controllers for your smartphone now available. While most offer very similar features, every once in a while, one comes along with something a little extra.

Our PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus review looks at a Bluetooth mobile game controller for Android devices that includes a wireless charging bank and a convenient tabletop stand. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming on Android/PC we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

What’s in the box

PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming on Android/PC

Detachable game stand

USB-A to micro USB charging cable

USB-C/micro USB to micro USB charging cable

User manual

2-year limited warranty

Design

Mobile game controllers come in two varieties: a full-sized controller with a phone clip or an expandable “Switch-style” controller in which you slide your phone. The PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming on Android/PC (that’s a mouthful) is a bit of both. It does expand and your phone fits between the left and right controllers, but the controllers themselves are more traditional Xbox style as opposed to slim and Switch style. Not to say that’s a bad thing.

The MOGA XP7-X is larger as well, with the left and right halves reminding me of an older style Xbox 360 controller. On the left side you’ll find a battery level button, view button, D-pad, and joystick. On the right side, you’ll find the Xbox button, A/B/Y/X buttons, menu button, and the second joystick. In between these is a removable tabletop stand which slides out easily from the top. When removed, you can pull the two controller halves apart and slide your phone in between them. The base where the phone sits doubles as a wireless charging bank if your phone supports wireless charging. The stand opens to almost 90° and has grooves in the bottom legs for your phone or tablet and a rubber strip across the top should your phone or tablet rest against the back instead of fitting under the top lip.

Back to the controller… The front edge has a USB/BT mode switch on the front left and a program button on the right. The program button is for the two mappable “advanced gaming buttons” on the underside of the controller. The back, or top edge, of the controller is where you’ll find your left and right shoulder buttons and triggers, a Bluetooth pairing button. the power bank on/off switch, and a micro USB charging port.

The MOGA XPy-X Plus mobile game controller is sturdy though, and as it is a Bluetooth controller, it fits most phones, even with phone cases installed.

Ease of Use

Like any other Bluetooth controller, the MOGA XP7-X Plus is pretty easy to use. After charging for first use, hold the Xbox button down and it will turn on. Turn the switch to BT then press and hold the Bluetooth sync button on the back of the controller for 5 seconds to enter pairing mode. Once the LED under the Xbox button starts flashing, you can pair it with your smartphone, tablet, or PC. Once paired, the LED will stop flashing, turn solid, and you’ll be good to go.

Alternatively, you can switch the controller to USB mode and connect it with one of the included cables to your laptop or PC.

Once paired via Bluetooth, you can remove the detachable gaming stand from the middle of the controller by sliding it up, pull the grips away from each other, and then slide your phone between them. When you release the grips, your phone will be held securely in place. If you’re not out and about, you can use the stand to prop your phone or tablet against instead and play that way.

Finally, as mentioned above, there are two programmable advanced gaming buttons on the bottom of the controller. Simply press the green program button on the front edge of the controller for two seconds and the LED indicator will flash. Once it is, press any of the buttons, left/right stick press, or D-pad direction then press the right or left advanced gaming button and the LED will stop flashing. Repeat the process for the other button.

Performance

As far as game controllers go, the MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller offers up pretty decent performance. I used it mostly with my Pixel 7 and Xbox Game Pass for some cloud gaming. The buttons were responsive, as expected, although a bit softer feeling than I’m used to. In addition, the controller only uses Bluetooth v4.2, which is a bit outdated. That being said, controlling the games I played via cloud gaming worked as expected and I didn’t have any real issues with the performance of the controller.

Battery Life

The MOGA XP7-X Plus has an internal 2000mAh battery. While it doesn’t sound like much, it does offer pretty decent battery life and I was able to game for a couple hours a day for a week or so before having to recharge it. However, when using the wireless power bank to charge your phone, it can die pretty fast. The 2,000mAh battery isn’t all that big and if you’re lucky it will charge your phone to about 50%. That being said, while it is charging your phone, that leaves less battery for the controller itself. While you can plug it in and wirelessly charge your phone at the same time, it charges pretty slowly being a micro USB connection.

Speaking of, when depleted, the controller takes forever to charge (at least 8 hours). I ended up just plugging it in overnight when it needed a charge but if you’re ever out and expecting a quick charge, you’re not going to find it here. It would have been nice, especially in this day and age, to include USB-C charging and a slightly larger power bank on the controller. You can easily tell how much battery life is left by pressing the battery power button and counting the four green lights that light up, 25% for each light.

Price/Value

The PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller retails for $99.99, which is in line with most other mobile Bluetooth controllers of this style on the market. It does offer a bit more value, however, with its wireless charging bank for longer gaming on the go. The tabletop stand offers even more value, making it compatible with Android tablets as well.

Photo Gallery

Wrap-up

At the end of the day, the PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming on Android/PC isn’t a bad choice, but a few tweaks could make it a much more enticing buy. A slightly bigger power bank, USB-C charging, and/or passthrough charging would all be nice additions. If you switch between mobile gaming on your phone and a tablet, the stand is definitely a nice addition as it serves to expand the functionality and device compatibility of the mobile game controller.

