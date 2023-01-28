Why a VPN is good for privacy, security, and protecting online identity

A virtual private network, or VPN, is an excellent tool that can help protect your privacy and security online. In this article, we will explore some key reasons why using a VPN may be a good idea to protect online identity. Before we jump in, it is essential to know that there are cons to a VPN as well, and not everything is foolproof. You may still experience unwanted things when using a VPN.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Why use a VPN?

The top and foremost reason is that a VPN allows you to encrypt your internet connection. Any data you send or receive while connected to a VPN is protected from unwanted eyes, whether from hackers, governments, or even your internet service provider (ISP). This is particularly important if you are using a public Wi-Fi network, as these networks are often not as secure, or even wholly unsecured, and can be easily hacked.

Another benefit of using a VPN is that it can help you bypass censorship and access blocked content, though you must be cautious using it in this manner. Many countries and organizations block specific websites and services, but a VPN can help bypass these restrictions, though not always. This is particularly useful for people living in countries with strict internet censorship laws, such as China and Iran. Please note that these countries are also actively seeking VPN users and shutting them down. So, you take that chance of your own volition.

A VPN can also help protect your online identity, though, again, not always a guarantee. When you connect to a VPN, your internet traffic is routed through an encrypted tunnel, making it much more difficult for anyone to track your online activity. This can be especially important if you use the internet to conduct sensitive activities, such as online banking or shopping. You should never access sensitive content on public networks, even with a VPN.

Additionally, using a VPN can help you access geographically restricted content, which may be considered illegal, so check your local laws. Some streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu, only allow users to access certain content based on location. By connecting to a VPN server in a different country, you can “trick” these services into thinking you are in another place and access content that would otherwise be restricted. Again, bypassing geofencing with a VPN may be considered illegal in your area, be smart and use at your own risk.

Another great benefit of a VPN is that it can help protect your device from malware and other malicious software. When you connect to a VPN, all your internet traffic is routed through the VPN server, which can help to block malicious websites and downloads. This can be especially important if you use your device to access sensitive information, such as your bank account details. This is a handy tool for this scenario, but as mentioned many times, nothing is foolproof.

Finally, one of the main advantages of using a VPN is that it can help you save money. Many online retailers and websites offer different prices depending on location. By connecting to a VPN server in another country, you can often access lower prices and save money on your online purchases. Once again, this may be considered against the law in some places; check your local laws and be smart.

Wrap Up

Wrapping things up, using a VPN is a good idea for many reasons. It can help protect your privacy and security online, bypass censorship, access blocked content, protect your online identity, access geographically restricted content, protect your device from malware and save money. If you are not currently using a VPN, it may be an excellent time to consider it. With the increasing number of cyber threats, it is more important than ever to protect yourself online, and while a VPN is not foolproof, it is at least a layer of protection worth having.

Some VPNs To Choose From

Here are five services you can start exploring. There are many more, but these are a good start for those looking to jump in. Prices will vary, and reading reviews is always a good idea. I personally use VirtualShield, but the others on the list are good as well.

Which service do you use? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 28, 2023.