CEO of TikTok to appear before Congress

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms today and one of the most controversial. Concerns over the company’s links to the CCP have sparked security concerns from federal and state officials. Some federal and state agencies have banned TikTok from devices owned by those agencies. There has also been chatter that the social media app could be banned from American app stores altogether.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

America makes up a vast user base for TikTok, and losing its foothold here isn’t something they want to happen. The U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee is set to meet in March. Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew plans to appear before the committee to address the security concerns brought forth by multiple heads of federal agencies.

The March 23rd appearance will mark Chew’s first appearance before a congressional committee. Reuters reports that this news comes as the House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a vote next month on a bill to block the use of TikTok in the United States over national security concerns. The company has confirmed that Chew will indeed be there on March 23rd.

“ByteDance-owned TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data,” McMorris Rodgers said, adding that Americans deserve to know how these actions impact their privacy and data security. “We welcome the opportunity to set the record straight about TikTok, ByteDance, and the commitments we are making to address concerns about U.S. national security before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce,” a company spokesperson said, adding the company hopes “by sharing details of our comprehensive plans with the full committee, Congress can take a more deliberative approach to the issues at hand.”

The company defends itself against claims that it makes user data from the United States available to the CCP. It will be interesting to see what happens at this appearance and where the ban goes from here.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 30, 2023.