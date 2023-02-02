New NordLocker feature allows you to share files through a link

NordLocker is one of the many options available to you for encrypted cloud storage, and today, they’ve announced a new feature on the service. The company has announced that both business and individual NordLocker customers will be able to share their files more conveniently thanks to a new feature called Share a Copy.

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

Available on NordLocker’s web application, the new feature will allow users to share single items promptly using a securely generated link that keeps the file encrypted while in transit.

“From now on, our users can share their files with anyone, anywhere, with just a few clicks, without sacrificing an ounce of security. This is a huge step towards securing a file’s entire lifecycle. With your data being most at risk when it’s in transit, NordLocker ensures that your files are encrypted along their way to the receiver, and you remain their owner even when they reach their destination,” says Tomas Smalakys, chief technology officer at NordLocker.

Using the new feature and sharing a file for NordLocker users will be very easy. Users need to generate a link and a security code by clicking “Share a copy” next to the chosen file.

“This new feature opens up numerous benefits for our users. Users with a Personal plan can now share their files with much less worry about their data ending up in the wrong hands. Our business customers can utilize the Share a Copy feature to build partner confidence by sharing files securely, increase the transparency of business file management, and enjoy peace of mind by staying compliant with various privacy and security regulations,” says Darius Borisas, head of business development at NordLocker.

Alongside the new feature, the company is launching its brand-new iOS app. Available now from the App Store, the native application features an intuitive design with zero security compromises — a big step towards file security on the go.

What do you think of this new feature? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on February 2, 2023.