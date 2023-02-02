Razer’s lightest gaming mouse ever, Viper Mini Signature Edition, doesn’t come cheap

There are two camps when it comes to gaming mice: those who feel lighter is better and those who feel the opposite. Razer‘s latest, the Viper Mini Signature Edition, caters to gamers who want a lighter gaming mouse. At just 49 grams, it doesn’t come cheap.

To achieve such a light weight, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is crafted from magnesium alloy and uses injection moulding to help retain durability and a comfortable grip.

“We set out to create the best lightweight performance gaming mouse. We went beyond our usual design process to look at material selection and alternate industrial designs to create an ultra-durable magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis in the fan-favorite Viper Mini shape. As a result, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is just 49 grams light with no compromises, making it our lightest mouse ever.” Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division

The injection-moulded exoskeleton is CNC machined and polished, then undergoes a process called passivation to reduce susceptibility to corrosion, after which it is painted, assembled, and meticulously inspected. As with other Razer gaming mice, the Viper Mini Signature Edition uses only the best from the company: a Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Gen 3 Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches, and HyperPolling Wireless with true 4000 Hz wireless polling rates.

What’s included with the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition lightweight gaming mouse.

The Viper Mini Signature Edition comes with a pre-paired Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, a set of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 Mouse Feet, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, 2 Razer Mouse Grip Tape sets, and 2 alcohol prep pads. As an added benefit, the Viper Mini Signature Edition also includes a 3-year extended warranty.

Key features of the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition gaming mouse include:

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Wired modes

Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Up to 750 inches per second (IPS) / 70 G acceleration

99.8% resolution accuracy

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated for 90M clicks

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours with HyperSpeed wireless

True wireless 4000 Hz polling rate with Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle

1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex Type C cable for charging and wired use

Approximate size: 119 mm / 4.68 in (Length) x 62 mm / 2.44 in (Width) x 39 mm / 1.53 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 49g / 1.72oz (Excluding cable)

As mentioned above, such craftsmanship doesn’t come cheap. The Viper Mini Signature Edition will be available on February 11 exclusively on Razer.com for $279.99. I will admit, the case it comes in looks pretty slick.

Presentation is everything with the the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition lightweight gaming mouse.

Last Updated on February 2, 2023.