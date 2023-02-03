The Focal Vestia are the company’s new line of high-fidelity loudspeakers

The French brand Focal expands its collection of loudspeakers for Home with Vestia. This line comprises five models and has been designed for high-quality music enjoyment and Home Cinema experiences delivered by Focal’s renowned savoir-faire in acoustic. The brand, which the French government recognizes as a French “Living Heritage Company,” chose its exclusive Slatefiber cone for the Vestia range.

The Emotion of Hi-Fi and Cinema Experiences

Vestia delivers the purity of Focal sound, made even finer thanks to a host of sound details and a significantly improved treble reproduction. Developed and made in France in Focal’s workshops, the Vestia line boasts five products: Vestia N°2, Vestia N°3, and Vestia N°4 are floor-standing models; Vestia N°1 is a bookshelf loudspeaker for small spaces; and Vestia Center is a center loudspeaker for a Home Cinema configuration. These products can be combined with the SUB 600P subwoofer for even higher performance for deep and encompassing bass. In addition, stands are tilted to provide an optimal and natural soundstage, more focused on the listener, for an even more immersive listening experience.

Design and Finish

Focal offers the best acoustic loudspeakers in terms of sound and design. Refined, the Vestia models present a dynamic and sleek design that blends seamlessly into all interior styles. For this line, inspired by Vesta and Hestia– goddesses of the hearth and the home – the French brand has chosen refined finishes: Black High Gloss, Dark Wood, or Light Wood for the side panels, accompanied by a black or white leather effect for the front panels. Every detail counts, with metallic rings perfecting the aesthetic finish. For greater discretion, Vestia loudspeaker owners can cover their models with the grille provided.

Focal Technologies and Savoir-Faire

Focal is a specialist in speaker driver cones and has chosen its Slatefiber cone for Vestia. Born with Chora in 2019, this cone made from recycled carbon fibers was a massive hit when it appeared. The engineers continued their development work to make it even higher performing and adapt it to studio monitors (Alpha Evo) and in-car kits (Slatefiber line). Focal also chose the innovative ‘M’-shaped dome TAM tweeter for the treble. Initially developed for the car collection, this exclusive tweeter has been revamped to work with hi-fi loudspeakers and now makes its first appearance in products for the home. Lastly, the loudspeakers feature a port towards the front for more frontal impact and a rear port for an encompassing bass – creating a bass–reflex profile that promotes a deeper soundstage.

Pricing and Availability

Vestia N°1 – $599 each

Vestia N°2 – $1,399 each

Vestia N°3 – $1,799 each

Vestia N°4 – $2,199 each

Center – $699 each

Stands – $249 (pack of 2)

Center Stand – $129 each

