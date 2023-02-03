Create the music system you’ve always wanted with the Naim Audio New Classic range

Naim Audio launched in 1973 with a simple aim: to experience music replayed in its truest and purest possible form. That meant pushing the boundaries of what is viable and applying obsessive attention to detail to pursue musical authenticity.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Half a century on, its end goal still starts with the music that moves us; an unwavering line from the first Naim products to the creation of the New Classic range: the NSC 222 streaming pre-amplifier, an all-new iteration of the iconic NAP 250 power amplifier; and the NPX 300 power supply upgrade. Each boasts more features – including balanced connections –without sacrificing sound quality.

Designed and engineered by specialists in England, the Naim Audio New Classic range is handcrafted with care and built to last. Sophisticated yet simple to use, these timeless products aim to bring you years of listening pleasure. There are also various ways to integrate these new products with existing Naim models.

“From designing in our best-ever performance at this level to added features and flexibility to eco-friendly elements – Naim Audio New Classic products use less than 0.5W in standby – we’ve combined our 50 years of experience with the very latest technology to redefine home hi-fi,” said Steve Sells, Head of Engineering (Hardware) at Naim Audio.

Naim Audio New Classic Range

NSC 222 Pre-Amp

Naim Audio NSC 222

Start your New Classic musical journey with the NSC 222: a multi-talented streaming pre-amplifier that lets you keep things simple without compromising musical quality. Enjoy an exceptional streaming performance from Spotify, TIDAL, Qobuz, Apple Music, a world of internet radio, and more, with support for bitrates up to 32bit/284kHz.

Prefer vinyl? The NSC 222 has an integrated MM phono stage. A headphone fan? The NSC 222 features Naim’s latest headphone technology, featured in the multi-award-winning Uniti Atom Headphone Edition, for a sublime solo-listening experience.

Everything you enjoy listening to is beautifully displayed on a larger, 5.5″ full-color screen. Easily control the NSC 222 via the Focal & Naim App, the smart Zigbee remote-control handset (no line of sight required), or via the unit itself: the illuminated volume control is a joy to use.

NAP 240 Power Amp

Naim Audio NAP 240

To drive the speakers and music of your choice to new heights, pair the NSC 222 with its perfect partner: the NAP 250 power amplifier. In continuous production since 1975, the NAP 250 has gained iconic status. Featuring trickle-down technology from Naim’s flagship Statement amplifier, the new sixth-generation model delivers more power, better performance, and greater system-matching flexibility.

The new NAP 250 has a 100W per channel dual-model design with full power regulation. It’s a party-proof design: its heatsink reacts as the volume increases, keeping things cool. Other enhancements include the addition of true balanced XLR connections and a range of trickle-down technology from Naim’s flagship Statement amplifier, including an eddy-current circuit breaker between speaker outputs.

NPX 300 Power Supply

Naim Audio NPX 300

Take your musical experience to the next level with the NPX 300 power supply: an instant upgrade for the NSC 222 streaming pre-amplifier. It disables the internal power supply – immediately reducing the noise floor further – and provides superior, cleaner power.

Pricing and Availability

Naim Audio NSC 222 – $8,999 USD / $11,999 CAD

Naim Audio NAP 250 – $8,999 USD / $11,999 CAD

Naim Audio NPX 300 – $8,999 USD / $11,999 CAD

Last Updated on February 3, 2023.