The “future-proof” RiotPWR RP1950 iOS game controller features dual Lighting and USB-C cables

Most iOS game controllers have an Apple Lightning connection. However, due to upcoming regulations, iPhones will need to come with a USB-C connection (at least in the EU). RiotPWR has just announced a “future-proof” iOS game controller that has both Lighting and USB-C cables so mobile gamers can be assured of compatibility with future iOS devices.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The company already has two controllers — the iOS Xbox Edition and the ESL Gaming Controller for iOS — that feature upgradeable Lightning connectors. However, the RP1950 comes with both Lighting and USB-C cables, furthering their compatibility and making them future-proof out of the box.

“While competitors’ controllers come in Lightning and USB-C variations, the design of those controllers limits users to that one connection ability. This means that iOS gamers would need to buy a brand-new controller to play on their future Apple devices such as iPads. RiotPWR has always made future-proofing a priority when designing our controllers with our unique swappable and upgradable connection design.” Fraser Townley, CEO of RiotPWR

The RiotPWR RP1950 iOS game controller is a full-sized controller designed for optimal cloud gaming, such as through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The controller features pass-through charging, as well as an adjustable phone mount that fits just about any case. The phone mount also has adjustable tilt, allowing gamers to set their device to the optimal viewing angle they prefer.

The RiotPWR RP1950 iOS game controller.

Key features of the latest controller from RiotPWR include:

Full-sized controller for extended play comfort.

Improved 8-way D-Pad and pass-through charging port to power your iOS device on the go.

Play your favourite console games on mobile using streaming and casting apps (Xbox Game Pass, Steam Link, PS4 Remote Play etc.)

The new share button lets you stream and record gameplay to social media.

Audio DAC and headphone socket.

Affiliate app Ludu Mapp, with over 1000+ compatible titles for you to choose from.

Removable and adjustable mobile device post, improved to offer better support and a “zero gravity” effect.

Compatible with iOS 7 or later devices with Lightning or USB-C connection (via interchangeable cable)

The new RiotPWR iOS game controller will be available starting today on Apple.com globally for USD$69.99.

What do you think about the “future-proof” RiotPWR RP1950 iOS game controller? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.