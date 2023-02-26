MWC 2023: Lenovo announces new ThinkPad, ThinkCentre, and IdeaPad devices

MWC 2023 is the next big consumer tech conference, and while we’re not there, we are covering as much of it as possible. One of the more prominent presences at MWC 2023 is Lenovo; like CES, they tend to drop a ton of announcements.

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

For MWC 2023, Lenovo has concentrated its sights on the business sector with a handful of new ThinkPads, ThinkCentre, and IdeaPads ready for your consideration. Here’s what the company announced at MWC 2023.

Lenovo at MWC 2023

Today at MWC 2023, Lenovo unveiled its latest PC and Chromebook solutions to help embrace dispersed hybrid working styles and provide advanced features that empower users across a broad selection of requirements and needs. Encompassing a progressive and contemporary design philosophy, the latest PC solutions, including a comprehensive refresh across the ThinkPad portfolio, focus on improvements in system performance, increased use of more sustainable materials, and continued enhancements to user experience.

ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 second-generation Windows 11 laptops enhance key hardware and software functionality to help users maintain a creative edge. ThinkPad Z13 also presents a new Flax Fiber top cover, using bio-based materials, for a unique individual look and feel.

Lenovo also introduced a redesigned fourth-generation ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga with narrower bezels, new colors, materials, and features to facilitate hybrid work and mobility. The ThinkPad portfolio for 2023 is completed with fourth-generation ThinkPad T14s, T14, and second-generation T16 workhorse laptops, along with the fourth-generation ThinkPad L13, L13 Yoga, L14, and L15, designed for businesses with a wide range of mobile computing needs.

ThinkPad

ThinkPad Z16 at MWC 2023

Value-conscious businesses seeking focused productivity features can select a fifth-generation ThinkPad E14 with new 16:10 displays or a new 16-inch form factor in the ThinkPad E16. Frequent travellers will like the additional protection provided by the new ThinkPad Professional Sleeve, available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes to support a broad selection of laptops. The highly versatile ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor offers improved audio-visual capabilities and redesigned features capable of supporting multiple work scenarios.

Finally, consumers can enjoy the flexibility offered by the latest IdeaPad Duet 3i. This Windows 11 detachable laptop seamlessly transitions between clamshell and tablet modes, or relish the ChromeOS eco-system with the latest IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook featuring a range of audio, visual, and connectivity upgrades.

The products introduced today can also be available as part of the Lenovo TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) model that offers organizations a broad range of digital workplace solutions, flexible payment options, and the ability to scale IT in line with their evolving business needs easily. To further enhance productivity and employee experience, companies can deploy Lenovo Premier Support Plus.

ThinkPad Z13 at MWC 2023

This new comprehensive suite of support services offers a human-centered approach to IT support, providing users with a seamless experience and direct access to Lenovo’s best technicians. Premier Support Plus also leverages AI insights powered by Lenovo Device Intelligence to help IT teams predict and prevent device downtime across a global fleet.

A recent Lenovo survey suggests that purpose-driven IT enables a transformed workforce through positive engagement, hybrid work flexibility, and a greater focus on employee experience across many factors. Getting the best out of end users requires solutions aligned to today’s hybrid working world, focused on fostering better productivity and making teamwork easier. Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad laptops demonstrate human-centric innovations that are core to driving positive employee experiences, introducing and improving on features that encourage new ways of hybrid working more efficiently and nurturing purposeful thinking all while making significant efforts to create more sustainable products.

Encased in modern progressive designs, the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors with AMD Radeon™ 700M Series Graphics, Windows 11, and can be configured with up to 64GB Dual Channel memory and up to 2TB PCIe SSD to help users breeze through the most demanding tasks. ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 unveils an optional new natural fiber reinforced material bonded to the 75% recycled aluminum top cover.

ThinkPad X13 Gen4 at MWC 2023

This woven Flax material is made from 100% agricultural products collected by harvesting flax plant fibers. The distinctive look and feel with sleek, thin, light form factors and ultra-narrow bezels translate to a broader appeal for ThinkPad. Fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E3 means the communications bar, with its FHD camera and Dolby Voice® enabled microphones, deliver a premium audio-visual experience for powerful and engaging collaborative productivity, especially with a dispersed workforce.

A large haptic touchpad sits alongside the iconic TrackPoint™ to produce comfortable and accurate input, whichever is preferred. Double-tapping the latter opens a TrackPoint Quick Menu, which displays four menu cards. These menu cards can now be customized based on user preference from a list of options, including camera and microphone functionality but also can now quickly configure select battery settings and preferred audio device settings such as Bluetooth® or built-in speakers.

The redesigned ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 adopt sleeker narrow bezels, increasing the screen-to-body ratio and improving hybrid working functionality for frequent travelers. Dolby Audio speakers are now user-facing for more immersive audio, and when combined with a new optional 5-megapixel Infrared camera, video conferencing delivers a truly collaborative experience. For even greater immersion with deep blacks and vivid colors, X13 Gen 4 can be configured with a new 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display that is Dolby Vision® enabled and features Eyesafe® Certified Natural Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain.

ThinkPad T16 Gen2 at MWC 2023

Security and ease of use are enhanced with ultrasonic human presence detection that can protect from casual “over the shoulder” observers. System login is simplified with facial recognition through Windows Hello. ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and X13 Yoga Gen 4 can be configured with up to Windows 11 Pro and be powered by the latest 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel vPro® and integrated Intel Iris® Xe graphics. X13 Gen 4 can alternatively be configured with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series

Processors with AMD Radeon 700M Series Graphics. The ThinkPad T series has been introduced more than twenty generations since its inception in May 2000, with each release focused on design, performance, and productivity improvements. The latest generation continues to push the envelope with incremental enhancements and adopts more sustainable materials mentioned above.

A new optional 5MP camera with Infrared can improve user experiences as hybrid working increases the need for video conferencing. More low blue light display options are available across the board to help protect from eye strain, including a 2.8k OLED panel option now available on T14 Gen 4 and T16 Gen 2, and T14s Gen 4.

ThinkPad L15 Gen4 at MWC 2023

ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 Black ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Storm Grey ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 Storm Grey ThinkPad L13 Gen 4 and L13 Yoga Gen 4 also includes a low blue light display option, which is low power to help increase battery efficiency. The latest L-series, including L14 Gen 4 and L15 Gen 4, can now be optioned with up to 2TB SSD storage, twice the capacity of the previous generation.

The Lenovo View application available on select ThinkPad models provides a superior suite of intelligent camera-based features designed to help users unlock the power of the integrated camera to enhance video call experiences and improve security and digital health. Privacy settings, eye wellness alerts, auto-framing, and video enhancer algorithms are just some settings that work seamlessly with the main unified communications applications.

Sporting the classic ThinkPad design, the ThinkPad Professional Sleeve comes in 13″ and 14″ sizes to deliver a tailored fit for appropriate laptops. It’s designed to make commutes effortless, too. Users can easily store a phone, cables, and accessories with an easy-access front pocket. Plus, users can do it all while increasing the use of more sustainable materials, thanks to our clever use of 24% vegan leather and 73% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) on the outside and 42% recycled PET lining on the inside.

ThinkPad E16 Gen1 at MWC 2023

ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Graphite Black Small and medium businesses have another laptop portfolio option. In addition to the premium and distinctive ThinkBook portfolio, value-conscious users can choose from the latest ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 or a new 16-inch ThinkPad E16. The E series now features 16:10 aspect ratio displays with increased screen-to-body ratios of over 90%. With a new keyboard and a larger 115mm touchpad design, users can have a more comfortable and productive experience.

Available with up to Windows 11 Pro and either the latest 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors or the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors with AMD Radeon 610M Graphics, the lighter laptops can be configured with memory options up to 40GB, dual SSD storage offering up to 2TB and wireless connection via optional Wi-Fi 6E3 for high-speed stable wireless connection. Furthermore, 47Whr or 57Whr battery options make ThinkPad E14 Gen and E16 more suited than ever for mobility and hybrid workspaces.

ThinkCentre

ThinkCentre TIO 24 Gen5 at MWC 2023

For a more versatile all-in-one experience, the Tiny-in-One (TIO) form factor has traditionally allowed for modularity, enabling a cable-less connection with various Tiny PCs and the ability to switch out components when needed that the monitor and PC can be refreshed separately.

Further enhancing the convenience factor, the latest generation of ThinkCentre TIO monitors are packed with user-driven features that address the needs of a more mobile and hybrid workforce. Available in two sizes, 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch, the new ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor offers an improved VoIP audio/visual experience via an upgraded 1080p webcam, microphone, and two user-facing speakers. With a 3-side borderless, sRGB FHD display, both monitors use natural low blue light technology to optimize eye comfort and are available with a 10-point touchscreen4 that also supports stylus pen usage.

Modular in its design, the ThinkCentre TIO product line features a rear compartment with a built-in, 3- in-1 connector port where the Tiny desktop unit can easily snap in and out, mounting to the monitor without any cable required. As part of its refreshed design, the new ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 has been enhanced to support even high-performance ThinkStation™ Tiny workstation PCs and the standard ThinkCentre Tiny.

ThinkCentre TIO 22 Gen5 at MWC 2023

Regardless of which PC unit is connected, a rotating, vented door on the compartment covers and protects it, ensuring a clean, sleek look when viewed from behind – a consideration for reception desks, kiosks, carted workstations and rotating call centers. To further safeguard what can be a portable system, a dual Kensington Lock is included on the ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5, securing both the monitor and connected Tiny PC in place, particularly useful when the system is deployed in unmonitored, public environments like a tradeshow booth or library.

Also new to this generation, the ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 includes a rear HDMI port and a DisplayPort, enabling expanded compatibility with up to two additional external PCs, whether a laptop or a tower workstation or other desktops. The ThinkCentre TIO Gen 5 monitors also include many of the generational design updates recently announced for Lenovo’s ThinkVision™ T-series line of monitors, including an ergonomically conscious stand with wider lift range, a new joystick button for configuring device settings, dedicated VoIP buttons on the front of the monitor for easy volume control, and a smart traffic light that turns red when the camera is on to alert people when the user is in a virtual meeting.

These monitors are packaged in a paper cushion. The Lenovo CO2 Offset Service can also be added to help organizations offset the carbon emissions associated with these monitors.

IdeaPad

IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook at MWC 2023

Slim, stylish, and portable, the latest IdeaPad Duet 3i offers an impressive new display, Windows 11, and a powerful new Intel N-series Processor combined with smarter features to make it the ideal on-the-go detachable laptop at an affordable price.

Perfect for students and multitaskers needing a versatile and portable device to carry and work anywhere, the IdeaPad Duet 3i is lightweight, slim at just 8.95mm, and easily converts between laptops and tablets and pen mode. With the ability to detach the screen from the keyboard, users can comfortably work in smaller spaces using the touchscreen option.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of this slightly larger 11.5-inch model is the 2K touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3, which delivers a vibrant color gamut and 400 nits brightness so users can enjoy a superb viewing experience a variety of settings.

Whether it is students engaging in online learning or chatting with friends, the upgraded 5MP front camera and 8MP rear webcam offer sharper clarity supported by Dolby Audio to give an all-around enhanced experience. Also offering a smoother performance in this generation is the optional Lenovo Digital Pen for quick note-taking during meetings or lessons.

IdeaPad Duet 3i at MWC 2023

Stay focused and productive powered by the latest Intel N-series Processor and supported by Wi-Fi 6 and up to 8.5 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge Boost allowing 2 additional hours of use from a short 15-minute charge.

For those seeking the value-driven essentials that fit today’s increasingly nomadic work- and lifestyles is the next generation IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook with MediaTek™ Kompanio 500 Series processor. Fit for an untethered yet elevated lifestyle, this 14-inch laptop, available with an FHD IPS touchscreen, is thin and light, weighing just 1.3kg (2.9 pounds), and offers an all-day battery spanning up to 13.5 hours6 and Wi-Fi 63 connectivity.

Compared to previous generations, this 3-series Chromebook has upgraded features that go beyond its brighter 100% sRGB screen options. With front-facing speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio, a full-functioned Type-C port, an FHD webcam option with a physical shutter, and the inclusion of a dedicated mute key, it’s ready to take on work, play, study, and more.

Pricing and Availability

ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 will be available starting July 2023. Prices expected to start from $1,249

ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 will be available starting August 2023. Prices are expected to start from $1,749.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from $1,099.

ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start at $1,379.

ThinkPad T14s, T14, and T16 will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from$1,479, $1,239, and $1,269, respectively.

ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from $869 and $1,099, respectively.

ThinkPad L14 and L15 will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from $869 and $869, respectively.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 and E16 Gen 1 will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from $739 and $759, respectively.

ThinkPad Professional Sleeves will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from$50 for the 13-inch and $50 for the 14-inch.

ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One (TIO) Gen 5 Monitors will be available starting August 2023. Prices are expected to start from $274 for the 22-inch and $294 for the 24-inch.

IdeaPad Duet 3i is unavailable in North America and EMEA starting June 2023. Prices are expected to begin from 449€ (VAT inc.)

IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from $340.

What do you think of these MWC 2023 Lenovo announcements? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!