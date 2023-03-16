New on Netflix March 17-23: Uncover the conspiracy in The Night Agent

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
- Dust & Neon: Load ’em up, Gunslinger. Find the loot, kill the boss. You’re a Wild West cyborg fighting an army of robots in this futuristic, action-packed shooter.
- Tomb Raider Reloaded: You’re Lara Croft. Discover ancient relics, dodge hidden traps and wield her iconic twin pistols against fierce enemies in this globe-trotting adventure.
Coming Soon
These titles are coming at some point in March but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Agent Elvis (NETFLIX SERIES): In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.
- Furies (NETFLIX FILM 🇻🇳): A trio of furious vigilantes unites to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the mean streets of ’90s Saigon in this prequel to Furie.
- I Am Georgina: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Sometimes the best and worst moments come all at once. Join the roller coaster ride that is the life of international star Georgina Rodríguez.
March 17
- Dance 100 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): To win $100,000, eight choreographers must create increasingly complex routines for an ever-growing number of elite dancers — who are also the judges.
- The Flash: Season 9 (new episode) 🇨🇦
- In His Shadow (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): After the death of their father, two half-brothers find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict with tragic consequences.
- Maestro in Blue (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇷): A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems.
- The Magician’s Elephant (NETFLIX FILM): A determined boy accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny.
- Noise (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪): After moving his family into his childhood home, a man’s investigation into a local factory accident connected to his father unveils dark family secrets.
- Sky High: The Series (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): When her husband dies, Sole decides that the best way to take care of her son is to become a crime boss — even if that means being her father’s enemy.
March 20
- Carol 🇺🇸
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse. Come play and sing along!
March 21
- We Lost Our Human (NETFLIX FAMILY): There’s been a glitch — all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it?
March 22
- Invisible City: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Reawakened in sacred water, a father desperately searches for his daughter, leading him to discover his true nature buried within.
- Jackass Forever 🇨🇦
- The Kingdom: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): El Reino will return for a second and final season with an epic battle between evil and good. The show tells the story of the religious leader Emilio Vázquez Pena, who in season 1 was left the presidential front-runner after his running mate was assassinated.
- Waco: American Apocalypse (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings.
March 23
- Johnny (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): After a court order sends him to work at a hospice, an ex-criminal strikes up a friendship with a compassionate priest who changes his life.
- The Night Agent (NETFLIX SERIES): While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.
- The Suicide Squad 🇨🇦