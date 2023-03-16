New on Netflix March 17-23: Uncover the conspiracy in The Night Agent

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 17-23rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 17-23rd list, which is headlined by Gabriel BVasso as a vigilant FBI agent embroiled in a White House conspiracy in The Night Agent.

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come.

Dust & Neon: Load ’em up, Gunslinger. Find the loot, kill the boss. You’re a Wild West cyborg fighting an army of robots in this futuristic, action-packed shooter.

Tomb Raider Reloaded: You’re Lara Croft. Discover ancient relics, dodge hidden traps and wield her iconic twin pistols against fierce enemies in this globe-trotting adventure.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in March but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Agent Elvis (NETFLIX SERIES): In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.

And now for the Netflix March 17-23rd list:

March 17

Dance 100 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): To win $100,000, eight choreographers must create increasingly complex routines for an ever-growing number of elite dancers — who are also the judges.

The Flash: Season 9 (new episode) 🇨🇦

In His Shadow (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): After the death of their father, two half-brothers find themselves on opposite sides of an escalating conflict with tragic consequences.

Maestro in Blue (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇷): A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people's problems.

A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems. The Magician’s Elephant (NETFLIX FILM): A determined boy accepts a king’s challenge to perform three impossible tasks in exchange for a magical elephant — and the chance to chase his destiny.

Noise (NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇪): After moving his family into his childhood home, a man's investigation into a local factory accident connected to his father unveils dark family secrets.

After moving his family into his childhood home, a man’s investigation into a local factory accident connected to his father unveils dark family secrets. Sky High: The Series (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): When her husband dies, Sole decides that the best way to take care of her son is to become a crime boss — even if that means being her father’s enemy.

March 20

Carol 🇺🇸

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Gabby and her best pal Pandy Paws meet fairies, find treasure and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse. Come play and sing along!

March 21

We Lost Our Human (NETFLIX FAMILY): There’s been a glitch — all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it?

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Reawakened in sacred water, a father desperately searches for his daughter, leading him to discover his true nature buried within.

Jackass Forever 🇨🇦

The Kingdom: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): El Reino will return for a second and final season with an epic battle between evil and good. The show tells the story of the religious leader Emilio Vázquez Pena, who in season 1 was left the presidential front-runner after his running mate was assassinated.

Waco: American Apocalypse (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings.

March 23

Johnny (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): After a court order sends him to work at a hospice, an ex-criminal strikes up a friendship with a compassionate priest who changes his life.

The Night Agent (NETFLIX SERIES): While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. The Suicide Squad 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 17-23rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada March 17-23rd list are you going to be catching up on over the next week? Are you going to be catching Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent or hitting your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.