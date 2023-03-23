EZQuest 10-in-1 Hub review: A USB-C Gen2 hub with all the ports you need

With laptops becoming even smaller and thinner, more are shipping with very few ports. Fortunately, there are many companies, like EZQuest (whom I haven’t heard of before), that offer various USB-C hubs to expand the number of ports and functionality of these compact, ultraportable laptops.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Our EZQuest 10-in-1 Hub review looks at a 10-port USB-C hub from the company that features plenty of additional USB, HDMI, network, and other ports for your laptop. Read on for our full review and see why it earned a Highly Rated badge here at Techaeris!

The Quick Take

If you’re looking for a simple USB-C hub to expand the functionality and ports on your laptop, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub is a solid choice. With 10 additional ports, you’ll get everything including HDMI 4K support, 100 Watts USB-C Power Delivery with (FRS) or 5Gbps Data, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-C Gen 2 Ports, two USB-A 3.0 Ports, 2-in-1 Audio Port, SD and Micro SD slots.

This EZQuest USB-C hub also features wide compatibility and is usable on computers with USB-C/USB 4/Thunderbolt 4/3 ports, as well as USB-C smartphones and tablets with OTG support. It’s not overly expensive given its quality and comes with an 18-month worry-free warranty for peace of mind.

The EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub.

Specifications

The EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Part Number: X40031

X40031 Ports 1x HDMI 4K (60Hz on DP1.4 or 30Hz on DP 1.2) 1x USB-C 100W Power Delivery port version 3.0 with pass-thru charging up to 88W output and FRS technology or 5Gbs data 2x USB-C Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, 1 with BC1.2 (5V/1.5A -7.5W), 2nd one 5V/0.5A (2.5W) power output 2x USB-A 3.0 ports BC1.2 each output 5V/1.5A (7.5W). When using all the ports simultaneously, the total shared data is 10Gbps When using all the ports simultaneously to power your devices, the total shared power is 10 Watts 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet with LED indicator 1x SDHC and 1 X Micro SDHC Card Reader 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack with Microphone 2 in 1

Cable Length: 28 CM/11 Inches

28 CM/11 Inches Power: To support full-speed charging for iPad Pro or other USB-C mobile devices, please make sure your power adapter is at least 15V (45W). Power adapters less than 45W will not supply enough power to provide pass-through charging

To support full-speed charging for iPad Pro or other USB-C mobile devices, please make sure your power adapter is at least 15V (45W). Power adapters less than 45W will not supply enough power to provide pass-through charging Dimension: 16mm x 43mm x 123mm – 0.6 x 1.7 x 4.83 inches

16mm x 43mm x 123mm – 0.6 x 1.7 x 4.83 inches Weight: 3 oz

3 oz Warranty: 18-Month Worry-Free Warranty

What’s in the box

EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub

Quick Instruction Manual

What’s included with the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub.

Design

As far as USB-C Hubs are concerned, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub is pretty compact. Just over 4 3/4″ in length, it is just under 1 3/4″ in depth and just over 1/2″ thick. The aluminum outer shell is slightly rounded on the top and bottom, with the EZQuest logo printed in grey on top.

The front edge is where you’ll find the two USB-A 3.0 ports alongside the SHDC and Micro SDHC Card Reader slots. The back edge of the USB-C hub is where the USB-C 3.0 port with 100W Power Delivery, HDMI port, two USB-C Gen 2 ports, and the 3.5mm audio jack are located. On one of the short ends, which are black plastic and not aluminum like the other sides, is where you’ll find the RJ-45 Ethernet jack. Finally, the opposite end is where the 11-inch braided, nicely I might add, USB-C connection cable.

Overall, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub is compact, well constructed, and the ports are nicely spaced for easy access. My only minor issue with this hub (and it’s not unique to this hub) is the fact that the USB-C cord is hard-wired to the hub. It would be nice to have a detachable cable so that you can swap it for a longer one if need be.

The ports on the front and back of the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub.

Ease of Use

Like just about any other USB-C hub out there, you just have to plug the EZQuest 10-in-1 version into a USB-C/USB4 or Thunderbolt 3/4 port on your computer, and you’re good to go. Alternatively, if you have a smartphone with a USB-C port with OTG support, you can use it with that as well.

Performance

I tested the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub on both laptops with Thunderbolt ports and a smartphone with OTG support. In each case, the ports on the hub worked as expected, allowing me to connect a monitor to the laptop and smartphone, as well as a mouse and keyboard. The SD Card reader worked fine as well, and I was able to get maximum Ethernet speeds when connected to the Ethernet port on the hub. Honestly, I had no complaints or issues with the performance of this USB-C hub.

Price/Value

At $89.99, the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub isn’t the cheapest on the market, but it’s also not the most expensive. Given its solid build quality and performance, it is pretty reasonably priced.

The RJ-45 Ethernet port on the end of the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub.

Wrap-up

The EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub offers up plenty of additional ports for laptops lacking them. With two USB-C, two USB-A, network, audio, HDMI, and SD card slots, this hub offers pretty much everything most users will need to expand the functionality of their laptops and even compatible smartphones. If you don’t need quite as many ports, EZQuest does have other options available as well.