Rokid next-gen “Max” AR glasses available to pre-order for $439

While VR is at the forefront, AR (augmented reality) has slowly been gaining ground, even though Google’s AR technology, Google Glass, is officially dead. One company focused on bringing AR to the masses is Rokid, and they have announced that its next iteration of AR glasses, the Rokid Max, are now available for preorder.

The Rokid Max gives wearers the illusion of a 215-inch boundaryless screen, offering a 50% larger display than the Rokid Air AR glasses. As Rokid explains, these smart, comfortable, and myopia-friendly AR glasses allow everyone to enjoy them, including people with short sight. Max’s sophisticated, super slim (18.5mm wide) design means these birdbath optical Micro-OLED, 1920x1080P AR glasses’ lenses are thinner than other products on the market and they also reduce frontal light leakage by 90% so those outside your field of vision are limited in what they see on your AR display. The privacy that Rokid offers in its stunning new Max AR glasses means you can work, watch a movie or play a game in peace. Users can unlock new realities and bring their imagination to life while leaving no world unexplored.

“Everyone can enjoy stunning image quality, cinematic sound, riveting large-screen gaming experience, and limitless entertainment anywhere they go thanks to our Rokid Max AR glasses. The Rokid Max offers an immersive movie and gaming experience, so buyers can take their favorite games and shows out with them, wherever they go.”

Hui Du, Head of Rokid Hardware Design Center

With various adapters, the Rokid Max can also be used with various consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, or PlayStation 5. They are also HDCP compliant so you can use these with supported devices to stream from various streaming services and shouldn’t have any issues.

Specifications

Specifications of the Rokid Max AR glasses include:

Micro OLED Display

Resolution: FHD 1920×1080 pixel RGB per eye

Contrast Ratio: 100000:1

FOV: 50° (16:10)

2D/3D: Yes

Brightness: Up to 600 nits perceived brightness

Brightness control: 6 levels

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Color gamut: sRGB 106%(area ratio)

Audio

HD Directional Speaker*2

Noise-canceling Microphone*2

AI voice control

Myopia

Diopter Adjustment: 0.00D to -6.00D

Sensors

Enhanced 9-axis (IMU)

3DoF head tracking

Wearing detection

Basic Parameters

Color: Space Blue

Weight: 75g

Folded Dimensions: 174.37mm(L)*158.71mm(W)*44.94mm(H)

Physical Buttons: Brightness control & 2D/3D*1; Volume control*2

Connectivity

Devices with USB-C Display Port and OTG (Android 10 or later)

In the box

Blackout Cover

Rokid Max

USB-C Cable

Nose Pads

Carrying Case

User Manual

Cleaning Cloth

The Rokid Max is available for pre-order directly from the Rokid Online Website for only $439. In addition, by using the code ROKIDPRESS20OFF at checkout, you can save an extra $20. Shipping is expected to begin at the end of April for May delivery.