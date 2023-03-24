Samsung Odyssey Universe for Fortnite is here, along with savings on Odyssey monitors

Samsung’s Odyssey line of monitors is a favorite among gamers and a favorite here at Techaeris. Samsung’s position within gaming has been further solidified with the Samsung Odyssey Universe map launched in Fortnite yesterday.

Odyssey Universe is a new customized map in Fortnite featuring a series of challenges inspired by the latest Samsung Odyssey products. This new in-game experience showcases how the award-winning Samsung Odyssey monitor lineup helps gamers experience next-generation games on premium display technology.

The Odyssey Universe features a permanent map divided into five spaces, each representing an industry-leading model in the Odyssey monitor lineup. Such spaces include Level Ark, based on the 55-inch Odyssey Ark, which has led to a new frontier of gaming immersion with its 55-inch rotating screen that supports Cockpit Mode. Other levels include G9, G8, G7, and G6 in honor of products like the Odyssey Neo G9 and Neo G8. Each space will have its own missions, with various objectives and rewards during gameplay.

Until March 29, players can participate in a Scavenger Hunt to explore the map and find answers hidden across it. Gamers who uncover the answers can submit them at the Odyssey Universe event website to be eligible for a sweepstake, where winners receive Odyssey gaming monitors. The winners will be announced on the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on March 30 at 7 pm ET.

Samsung is also offering 15% off select Odyssey gaming monitors on the company’s website; use the code ODYSSEY15 at checkout.

