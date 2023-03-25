BenQ adds 27-inch 4K PD2706UA professional monitor with KVM and 90W USB-C to Ergo Arm series

Whether you are a gamer, professional, or casual user, there’s a monitor for you. BenQ has just added the 27-inch PD2706UA monitor for professionals, complete with a KVM switch and 90W USB-C connectivity, to its Ergo Arm lineup.

The 4K PD2706UA professional monitor features AQCOLOR technology, 90W USB-C for one cable connectivity, KVM with one key switch for multitasking, Display Pilot software to better facilitate screen use, and supports full flexibility through its Ergo Arm.

“With the PD2706UA, designers and professionals, especially those who work from home, will appreciate the intuitive design with maximized comfort and flexibility for any purpose. BenQ constantly seeks out new ways to improve monitors for designers and YouTubers/video editors and we’re excited to add the PD2706UA to our Ergo Arm models, as a new top-of-the-line option with impeccable color performance, user convenience and the ultimate viewing comfortability.” Jason Lee, LCD business manager

As the company puts it, the latest monitor is designed to provide the right angle no matter the presentation or project. The PD2706UA is equipped with BenQ’s uniformity technology, delivering corner-to-corner authentic color and consistent luminescence, and attentive modes, offering quick access to the smoothest workflow as well as supreme work efficiency. In addition, the PD2706UA is Mac-compatible with 95 percent display P3 industry standard color gamut to match Mac devices, HDR400 for better brightness, color conformity and black levels, video/audio/data transmission to declutter desktops and power delivery to charge MacBook, a built-in KVM switch allowing designers to control two PCs or Macs of different operating systems (Windows or Mac OS) with only one set of keyboard and mouse with a simple switch, and high-quality color modes for work efficiency and productivity.

The BenQ PD2706UA 27-inch 4K UHD professional monitor.

BenQ now has three monitors in the ergo Arm series. The other two, the 27-inch PD2705UA and 32-inch PD3205UA, also offer up 4K UHD resolutions, USB-C, 99% sRGB color gamut for graphic designers. and ergonomic customization capabilities.

The new BenQ PD2706UA professional monitor retails at $629.99, while the PD2705UA is $599.99 and the PD3205UA is $749.99. All three models are now available for pre-order on BenQ’s e-Store.

