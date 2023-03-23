Lenovo’s new LOQ gaming laptops and Tower PC have been announced

Gaming is a massive market filled with many gaming PCs that are usually packed to the gills with a lot of tech. But if you’re a new gamer and don’t want to break your wallet, Lenovo has announced a series of gaming PCs that might fit you like a glove. The new Lenovo LOQ series was made for new gamers seeking to get into PC gaming without too much of a hassle.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

The brand-new lineup of Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops offers plenty of choices, including the Intel-based Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 laptops and the Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 desktop PC, and the AMD-based Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 and Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 laptops. Inspired by Lenovo’s premium Legion branded gaming line-up, the new Lenovo LOQ line encompasses more than just design features such as the rear I/O notch on its laptops and the shared stylized ‘O’ in both brands’ logos.

The two sub-brands are complementary in catering to a wider gaming community, including beginner gamers setting off on their gaming paths to greatness with Lenovo LOQ and those leveling up to Lenovo Legion devices to compete against more advanced opponents.

Enter Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptops

“With the launch of the new Lenovo LOQ brand, we’re building a lineage of gaming excellence and PC offerings that are not just for the gaming community’s top players, but for new and future gamers alike,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “Lenovo LOQ breaks down barriers to entry for gamers, empowering them to embark on adventures of connection and fun in the gaming world.” Lenovo

New gamers will enjoy lots of choice with the Lenovo LOQ gaming portfolio, no matter the screen size (15-inch or 16inch), the processor (up to a 13 th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU), or graphics (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU).

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with NVIDIA GPUs feature a MUX switch that enables the integrated GPU to be bypassed via NVIDIA Advanced Optimus during gaming sessions. This allows the NVIDIA graphics cards to interface directly with the display and result in higher frames-per-second with reduced latency, so that games run smoother and look even better. When not gaming, the MUX Switch allows the laptop to use the integrated graphics, optimizing battery life.

These powerful internals are kept cool via up to four heat pipes, dual 85mm 12V high-speed fans, and extra-large air intakes and outlets that total up to 135W TDP while keeping the laptop cool and quiet enough for a library or coworking space. When it’s time to game, worlds come to life on the up to 16-inch 350 nit 16:10 WQXGA 165Hz VRR display available on the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ 16APH8, while the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 and Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 sport up to a 15-inch 350 nit 16:9 WQHD 165Hz VRR display1 . Both displays also support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which immerses the gamer into a world with vibrant colors, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate that makes every movement and action feel seamless.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip on all Lenovo LOQ laptops—the same one that can be found in Lenovo Legion laptops—powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and thermal performance, optimizing in-game framerates. It even leverages machine learning to analyze usage habits to further improve gaming performance over time.

All Lenovo LOQ laptops are available with up to 16GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and support up to 32GB storage, and up to a 1TB PCIe® SSD (sold separately). All its laptops are future-proof with two slots for RAM and two PCIe slots for expanded RAM and storage down the line.

The 16-inch Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops have up to an 80Whr battery for up to 7 hours of battery that supports Super Rapid Charge Pro for faster charging and longer battery life when out and about. Meanwhile the 15-inch Lenovo LOQ laptops have a 60Whr battery for up to 6 hours of battery 3 with up to Super Rapid Charge 5 support. All laptops have a USB-C ® port that supports 140W charging for added on-the-go portability.

Both the 15-inch and 16-inch Lenovo LOQ laptops feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with numpad features, a 1.5mm key travel, 100% anti-ghosting technology for lightning-fast actuation and precision control, and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting. Everything is housed in a tough polymer blue-accented Storm Grey 1 chassis tested to MIL-STD 810H 6 standards with the striking new Lenovo LOQ logo displayed prominently on the laptop lid.

Let’s Head To The Lenovo LOQ Tower

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is the obvious choice for beginner gamers who want a desktop PC that can play great out of the gate, with future-proof expandability and bold aesthetics. The front of the spacious 17L chassis’ blue-accented 2D and 3D striped patterns are a nod to the Lenovo Legion gaming pedigree that not only look sharp, but also provide increased ventilation that allow the up to 13 th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and up to the latest NVIDIA RTX 40-Series GPUs to breathe during heavy gaming sessions.

Memory is expandable up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and expansive storage options abound with up to a 2TB 3.5” 7200RPM SATA HDD , a 1TB PCIe NVMe™ TLC M.2 2280 SSD , and support for up to 1 SSD and 2 HDD (each, sold separately). Connect to the net with Wi-Fi 6e or via the 2.5Ghz LAN port. The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 packs competitive hardware into a handsome chassis that allows for room to grow with the gamer.

Just like their Lenovo Legion siblings, all Lenovo LOQ devices come with Windows 11 as well as 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate so new gamers can get their new PCs set up and dive straight into gaming. With Lenovo’s Legion Arena app, users can save all their favorite games across gaming platforms in one central library for easy access and quick launches.

Lenovo Vantage is also included, offering customization and adjustments to maximize device performance through the all-in-one suite of tools, including overclocking controls, AI-performance tuning, and a real-time performance dashboard. Nahimic by SteelSeries’ 3D audio and simple mixing and audio streaming controls translate to crystal clear communication between teammates during gameplay. Every Lenovo LOQ device also qualifies for Lenovo’s Premium Care10 , the advanced support service that provides personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians with fast repairs when needed.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 with Intel Core processor starts at $1,149.99, with expected availability starting May 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ 16APH8 with AMD Ryzen processor starts at $959.99, expected to be available June 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 with Intel Core processor starts at $899.99, with expected availability starting April 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ 15APH8 with AMD Ryzen processor starts at $899.99, expected availability May 2023.

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRB8 with Intel Core processor will start at $979.99 and is expected to be available in North America this fall 2023.

What do you think of this new Lenovo gaming brand? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!