Dynabook starts shipping three 13th-Gen Intel Core-powered laptop models for business

Every year, new CPUs and GPUs are released. As expected, companies upgrade their lineups with the latest and greatest. Dynabook is the latest company to announce that three of its popular models: the premium hyperlight Portégé X40L, and the Tecra A40 and A50 business laptops are now shipping with 13th-Gen Intel Core processors.

Formerly the Toshiba PC company, the ultralight Dynabook Portégé® X40L-K and performance-rich 14-inch Tecra® A40-K and 15-inch Tecra® A50-Klaptops to include the new hybrid-architecture 13th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series 28W processors. In addition, all three models ship with Windows 11 Pro for enhanced productivity.

“Next-generation computing solutions capable of exceeding the demands of modern businesses and individuals is vital to Dynabook’s success. The addition of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors with our own mobile innovations allows Dynabook to deliver uncompromising, premium mobile computing solutions that seamlessly integrate into any business or learning environment. The immense power these three new laptops deliver demonstrates Dynabook’s unrelenting commitment to producing the market’s best professional-grade computing solutions.” James Robbins, general manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Here’s what the company had to say about the upgraded models.

Portégé X40L-K – Computing Excellence Meets Refined Elegance

The Dynabook Portégé X40L-K premium business laptop.

As the lightest 14-inch laptop Dynabook has ever made, the Portégé X40L-K takes premium, high-performance computing to new extremes. Featuring hybrid-architecture 13th Gen Intel Core P-Series processors, Intel Iris® Xegraphics, and Wi-Fi 6E, and configurable with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, this Intel EVO™ platform laptop delivers unprecedented speed and efficiency. Dynabook equipped the Portégé X40L-K with a vibrant 14-inch Eyesafe® 16:10 IPS display, four-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system, AI-enhanced HD webcam with 360-degree microphones, Realtek® AI noise reduction and 65Wh battery to foster unplugged collaboration and productivity for any professional setting. Meeting the needs of today’s workforce, this modern laptop packs Thunderbolt™ 4, USB Type-A, HDMI®, and Gigabit LAN ports, as well as a microSD™ card reader for hassle- and adapter-free expansion.

Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K – Getting Down to Business

The Dynabook Tecra A40-K and A50-K business laptops.

The Dynabook Tecra A40-K is a performance-rich 14-inch laptop for today’s work-from-anywhere professionals. Measuring just 18.9mm thin, this laptop delivers a productivity-maximizing workspace with a vibrant 14-inch narrow-bezel display, HD webcam with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, and large ClickPad with an optional fingerprint reader.

Offering next-level productivity with matching speed, and style, the 15-inch Tecra A50-K from Dynabook makes any place a productive workspace. Designed for the modern hybrid workplace, this laptop features a 19.9mm thin chassis that houses an expansive 15.6-inch thin-bezel display, a full-size backlit keyboard with 10-key, a large ClickPad with optional fingerprint reader and an HD webcam with privacy shutter.

The two Tecra laptops deliver unprecedented speed and efficiency, via the new hybrid architecture 13th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series processors, optional Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, DDR4 memory and massive SSD options. Intel graphics ensures crisp and smooth video performance and support for up to four external 4K displays. Both Tecra laptops feature Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, making wired and wireless connections faster than ever. Additionally, full-size HDMI®, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio and USB-A ports, as well as a microSD™ card slot provide convenient, adapter-free expansion.

Availability

Dynabook laptops are built to order and available through resellers or at us.dynabook.com, with MSRP pricing starting at $969.99 for the Tecra A50-K, $1,019.99 for the Tecra A40-K, and $1,799.99 for the Portégé X40L-K. All three laptops are backed by Dynabook’s industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-site to guarantee years of worry-free reliability. With additional access to an extensive service and support network, Dynabook +Care Service warranties help businesses minimize downtime and reduce IT costs.

What do you think about the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core-powered laptop models for business from Dynabook? Will you be picking on up?