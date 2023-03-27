HyperX has made gaming peripherals for years now, but one market they haven’t really focused on is the console controller market. That changes today as the company has announced that the HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired Xbox controller is now available, delivering comfort and control for extended console gaming sessions.

With extra features like dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons, the HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller allows gamers to further customize their gaming experience without the need for additional software.

“HyperX’s range of Xbox accessories are designed to enhance the gaming experience for console players. The new HyperX Clutch Gladiate brings players into the action and enables extended customization and control.” Aurelius Martinez, global category manager – cloud and console gaming, HyperX

Other features of the latest wired Xbox controller include powerful dual rumble motors that enhance immersive gaming and provide intuitive force feedback cues, as well as textured grips for a secure hold and a 3.5mm stereo jack for easy wired headset connection.

Features and specifications of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate include:

Connection Type: Wired

Wired Compatibility: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Inputs: USB-C, Mic (3.5mm stereo headset jack)

USB-C, Mic (3.5mm stereo headset jack) Outputs: Headphones (3.5mm stereo headset jack)

Headphones (3.5mm stereo headset jack) Cable type: Detachable USB-C to A

Detachable USB-C to A Cable length: 2.95m/9.76′

2.95m/9.76′ Dimensions: 155 x 110.56 x 64.68mm/6.10 x 4.35 x 2.54in

155 x 110.56 x 64.68mm/6.10 x 4.35 x 2.54in Weight: 280g/0.61lbs (with cable)

The officially licensed Designed for Xbox HyperX Clutch Gladiate Wired Controller For Xbox is now available through the HyperX US Shop for a surprisingly low $34.99.

What do you think about the HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired Xbox controller? Are you going to be picking one up?