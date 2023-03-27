Ten of the best student laptops in 2023

Students need a reliable and powerful laptop to assist them in their studies and maybe play games on the side. But with so many choices on the market, choosing from the variety of student laptops available can be difficult.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

That’s where this list of student laptops comes in. We have compiled a list of ten of the best student laptops for 2023; we based these picks on factors such as performance, battery life, and price. You may be looking for basic student laptops or more powerful ones for editing and gaming; this list has you covered.

This list of student laptops is in no particular order, and we do not recommend one. They all will be beneficial for students depending on their needs. Let’s get into it!

Ten Excellent Student Laptops In 2023

2020 Apple Mac Book Air M1

Apple’s MacBook Air is a popular choice among students as it is lightweight and portable, and Apple’s M1 chip is optimized for its hardware and software. The Air also has excellent battery life and is one of the best displays on a laptop of this size. The MacBook Air M1 2020 starts at $999 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is another excellent choice for student laptops. This very versatile 2-in-1 laptop can be used in laptop and tablet modes. Battery life is also great; you can outfit it with various processors and RAM options. The Surface Laptop 4 starts at $899 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

Acer Chromebook 314

Our first two student laptops are certainly not inexpensive. So if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly laptop, you might consider a Chromebook. The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great option and is lightweight and portable with excellent battery life. It runs ChromeOS, which is easier to maintain than Windows or Mac but be prepared to live in the Google ecosystem with this laptop. The Acer Chromebook 314 starts at $269 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

2022 Acer Swift 3

Student laptops come in different forms, and the Acer Swift 3 is a great option for those needing a light gaming or video editing machine. You can choose from several different configurations based on your needs, and the 14″ FHD display is excellent. Good battery life and affordability round out this laptop choice. The Acer Swift 3 starts at $799 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is a powerful entry into this list but does come with some caveats. While the Go 3 runs Windows 11, the keyboard is sold separately. But a tablet PC might be the perfect companion for students who need an extremely light and portable device. The smaller 10.5″ display might be too small for some, but it is perfect for others. Long battery life and good accessory options round this pick out. The Microsoft Surface GO 3 starts at $799 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

2022 Dell XPS 13 (9380)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the nicer student laptops on the market. Its stylish looks make it competition for the MacBook Air. It can also be outfitted with various processors and RAM to suit your needs. The build quality is outstanding, and the display is fantastic. We have the 9380 listed here, but other variants are also great. The Dell XPS 13 starts at $899 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

Dell G15

Gaming laptops are among the best in performance and are suited for more than just gaming. The Dell G15 is an excellent powerful laptop that can serve video editors, photo editors, and gaming. The ample 15.6″ display, fast processor, and dedicated GPU are great assets. The Dell G15 can start from $999 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options. There are also open-box options at Best Buy.

HP Pavilion x360 14″

Versatile student laptops are a must, and the HP Pavilion x360 is exactly that, as it can be used in tablet modes and as a traditional laptop. It has great battery life, great specs, and a great display. Plus, it is affordable. The HP Pavilion x360 starts at $899 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Yet another gaming laptop makes our top ten student laptops list, from Lenovo. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is similar to our previous gaming laptop. It has great specs with a dedicated GPU, perfect for video and photo editing. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 starts at $899 but can also be found on sale; check out the links below for purchasing options.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

The X1 Carbon is the most expensive laptop on the list but is a great option, especially for business students. The specs are off the chart, and you can configure these how you like. The ThinkPad series is an excellent business laptop and perfect for that aspiring business person. Prices vary; check out the links below! You may also be able to find a Gen 9 or Gen 8 for cheaper.

Wrap Up

These student laptops are only a small fraction of available great laptops. There are many more, but we thought this list was a good start. What do you think of this list? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!