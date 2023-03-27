Samsung S95C OLED 4K First Look Review: Brighter, better, and nicer than ever

We’ve had a fantastic time reviewing Samsung’s QLED and Neo QLED TVs over the years. I’ve been a big fan of the company’s flagship TVs for years. So when we reviewed the Samsung S95B last year, it was my first experience with Samsung’s OLED flagship TV. I was astounded by the S95B and had to remind myself that OLED and Neo QLED are simply different TV technologies with pros and cons. So when I had the chance to look at the new Samsung S95C OLED 4K, I jumped at it.

I won’t go into the differences between OLED, QLED, and Neo QLED here; that needs an article all to itself. I will say that having experienced Samsung’s new QD OLED technology last year spoiled me. I know there has been some online drama and controversy revolving around the S95B, but I had a solid experience with it. I didn’t think the Samsung S95C OLED would be that much better than the outgoing year’s model.

Boy, was I wrong; the Samsung S95C OLED 4K bounds into 2023 with a brighter panel, better connectivity, thinner profile, and impressive appearance. I spent a day with the Samsung S95C OLED 4K at Samsung in New Jersey, and this is my First Look at Samsung’s 77″ OLED 4K for 2023. Because I only spent a little time with the S95C, this is not a full-on review. But there is enough to give my overall first impressions and a good sense of what this TV offers.

Movies look amazing on the S95C

Specifications

Video Screen Size: 76.8″ Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Motion Technology: Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro Refresh Rate: 120Hz (Up to 144Hz) Color: Perceptional Color Mapping HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR OLED plus

Picture Engine: Neural Quantum Processor 4K Upscaling: AI

Neural Quantum Processor 4K Audio Dolby: Yes, MS12 5.1ch Sound Output (RMS): 70w Speaker Type: 4.2.2CH Multiroom Link: Yes Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes Q-Symphony: Yes Object Tracking Sound: OTS+ Adaptive Sound: Adaptive Sound+

Wireless Connectivity WiFi: WiFi5 WiFi Direct: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes (BT5.2)

Yes (BT5.2) Features Smart Hub: Yes

Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K Apps Platform: Yes (Tizen) Voice Interaction: Yes – Auto Channel Search: Yes – Auto Motion Plus: Yes V-Chip: Yes Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes Game Mode: Auto Game Mode (ALLM) Ambient Mode: Yes Ambient Mode+ Auto Power Off: Yes Closed Captioning: Yes Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes Eco Sensor: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes

Neural Quantum Processor 4K INPUT/OUTPUT 4 HDMI (high frame rate 4K 144Hz), one with eARC 3 USB 2.0 1 USB C 1 Optical Out 1 Ethernet LAN 1 RF In 1 RS232C



Dimensions

Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 67.6 x 38.7 x 0.4 Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 67.6 x 41.3 x 11.3

Shipping Size: 74.5 x 45.4x 7.3″

Weight without stand: 62.2 lbs

62.2 lbs Weight with stand: 88.2 lbs

88.2 lbs Shipping weight in the box: 119 lb.

119 lb. Power

Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz

AC110-120V 50/60Hz Samsung remote: SolarCell Remote TM2360E

SolarCell Remote TM2360E Model Number: QN77S95CAFXZA

QN77S95CAFXZA One Connect Box Included

Design

Wafer thin!

One of the most fantastic things about the S95B was how thin and light that TV was compared to Samsung’s similarly sized Neo QLED TVs. The S95B I reviewed last year was a 65″, while this year, I spent time with the Samsung S95C OLED 4K was the 77″ model. Even at this larger size, the TV is unbelievably thin and lightweight!

The Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV is a beautiful piece of TV technology. It has a sleek, minimalistic design that will complement any home or decor. The TV is made from high-quality materials, including aluminum and glass, although due to its slim design and premium glass construction, it is fragile. I would highly recommend two people to unpack and set up this TV.

The S95C OLED 4K TV’s incredibly thin profile makes it look like a piece of paper and will invite comments from friends and family. If you mount it on the wall, it appears to float in mid-air, giving your room a more spacious and luxurious feel. The TV’s stand is also minimalist, consisting of a pedestal foot. This makes setting the TV on a table or other stand easy. The stand is solid and gives the TV a stable footing.

There’s not much else to the TV itself; it’s like a pane of glass with a stand. The only connection to the back of the TV is the One Connect port. This is where you connect the One Connect box, and I love the One Connect box. This is the same One connect box that comes with the Samsung QN900C, and it can be mounted to the angled portion of the stand or be tucked away with only the One Connect cable going to the TV.

The One Connect box has been given a slight refresh making it smaller, and it houses the following connections:

4 HDMI (high frame rate 4K 144Hz), one with eARC

3 USB 2.0

1 USB C

1 Optical Out

1 Ethernet LAN

1 RF In

1 RS232C

Overall, the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV is a massive improvement over the S95B. Gone are the awkward lower thirds mainboard and input housing. It’s been replaced with the One Connect box giving the TV an even cleaner and thinner look. The S95C is beautiful; you will not be disappointed seeing it in your space.

Display

Just an excellent display!

The Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV is my second experience with an OLED TV. Yes, I know. Where have I been? Given that Samsung’s primary competition has yet to send me their offerings, I have been mainly reviewing QLED and Neo QLED TVs. That is until Samsung sent the S95B and let me use this S95C.

Like the S95B, the Samsung S95C OLED uses Quantum Dot and OLED technology. This backlighting differs from the competition, producing a better quality and brighter picture. Samsung told me that the S95C is 30% brighter than the S95B, and that I can confirm. The brightness levels on this panel were immediately evident.

So on last year’s S95B, I said it had the best black levels I had ever seen on a Samsung TV. The S95C is even better, with a deep black that makes the contrast of the content amazing. This display is made for movie lovers. Speaking of movies, Samsung’s Movie Mode looks fantastic on this TV. I have never been much of a Movie Mode kind of guy, but the brighter panel and software magic made me reconsider.

Movie Mode really makes this display look true to life and brings that cinematic experience to your living room. Filmmaker Mode is not something I enjoyed, though. I felt Filmmaker Mode dropped the brightness so drastically that the 30% increase in brightness was lost.

Colors are vibrant and rich, blacks are deep and inky, and whites are clean and crisp. Watching 4K streaming content was enjoyable, and Blu-Ray 4K was outstanding. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everything nice and smooth, and like the QN900C, the Samsung S95C OLED can also go up to 144Hz refresh rate. However, that’s only good for certain PCs with specific graphics. It won’t do much good if you have an Xbox or PS5, so a 120Hz refresh rate is perfect.

Like the S95B, the S95C is Pantone Validated meaning industry-leading experts have validated the hues and color palettes used in this TV. The level of detail in 4K content is mind-blowing on the S95C; it is a fantastic display in every way.

One last point, and I mentioned this in my S95B review, Neo QLED does a better job with greys, dark greys, and dirty whites. This is more noticeable in gaming when you’re in a situation where the scene is dark but not dark, like where you want to see behind a door in an FPS game. The OLED makes those areas far darker, while the Neo QLED does a better job of enhancing those areas for better visibility. That does not make the Samsung S95C OLED a bad TV; it’s just different and, I think, better suited to movies and TV.

Overall, the OLED display of the S95C is brighter, nicer, and better than ever. I believe this is the best display on any Samsung TV right now. Not that the others aren’t good; I just prefer the way this panel looks over all the rest.

Software/Performance

I won’t spend much time on the software; this is the same UI on all of Samsung’s flagship TVs, including the QN900C I reviewed. Most of this I covered already, and most of this is in my previous reviews.

You’ll still find goodies like Ambient Mode, Ultrawide GameView, Game Bar, Object Tracking Sound, Real Depth Enhancer, and Dolby Atmos.

Ambient Mode is the same as it has been, allowing you to leave your TV on and display artwork, photos, and other goodies. The TV goes into a low-power state and dimly displays your ambient content just enough to see it.

GameView and Game Bar are especially useful for gamers. You can expand your view with multiple aspect ratios from 21:9 to 32:9 with Super Ultrawide GameView. Quickly optimize game settings with an on-screen menu that lets you check input lag, FPS, HDR, wireless headset settings, and more through an easy-to-access game bar.

Object Tracking Sound adjusts the audio to follow the movement of your content, while Dolby Atmos envelops you in cinematic surround sound—all from speakers behind the screen. Real Depth Enhancer, experience the depth and dimension on-screen on the Samsung S95C OLED. Real Depth Enhancer is ideal for nature shows and other real-life programs and mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast.

The gaming interface

EyeComfort mode adapts the picture according to the time of day and blocks out blue light that could affect your sleep. With the Universal Guide, you can find your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place, with a simple on-screen guide that provides tailored recommendations for exploring new content. You also get Samsung TV Plus, which has been growing year over year and is free on your Samsung TV. It offers some great and fun content for just about everyone.

You also have Samsung Health which offers tons of free exercise content to keep you moving at home. And you can also set up Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant if you should like using a digital assistant. With these, you can control the TV with your voice.

As for performance, the Samsung S95C OLED uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K. I didn’t have the opportunity to spend weeks with this TV like I usually do, but my initial impressions are that it works just as well as the processor in the QN900C.

I also did not have the chance to do any gaming on the S95C, but again, not having a full few weeks with it made it impossible. I will say that I believe that gamers are probably better off with Samsung’s Neo QLED TV range than this OLED. Not because of any performance issues but more because of the deeper blacks with the OLED. Neo QLED does a better job with the black and dark grey areas, making darker scenes easier to navigate.

Overall, the software remains the same, which is not bad. Performance I measure against the previous generation and the QN900C, so I believe it will perform very well with gaming and anything else you can throw at it.

Sound Quality

8 speakers on the back

Along with better display quality comes better sound quality. The Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV improves on the already fantastic sound of the S95B. While these speakers won’t replace a good soundbar or AV system, they are more than adequate, and those who don’t require theater sound will love them. Here are some of the sound features Samsung includes on the S95C.

Object Tracking Sound: Enjoy rich 3D sound that moves with the action happening on screen. Object Tracking Sound adjusts the audio to follow the movement, while Dolby Atmos envelops you in cinematic surround sound—from strategically placed speakers behind the screen.

Enjoy rich 3D sound that moves with the action happening on screen. Object Tracking Sound adjusts the audio to follow the movement, while Dolby Atmos envelops you in cinematic surround sound—from strategically placed speakers behind the screen. SpaceFit Sound: Experience sound designed for your space with SpaceFit Sound. Big or small, long or wide, the best audio is customized for you. Just calibrate in minutes right on your TV.

Experience sound designed for your space with SpaceFit Sound. Big or small, long or wide, the best audio is customized for you. Just calibrate in minutes right on your TV. Q-Symphony Sound: Surround yourself with the sound of your TV and soundbar working in harmony. With Q-Symphony, your TV speakers and Q-Series soundbar operate as one. Together, they can optimize all the channels to bring you a masterfully orchestrated sound experience.

Overall, the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV with its standalone speakers sound amazing. I will say that adding a soundbar to this TV will give you an even better experience, especially if you pair a Q-Symphony soundbar with it.

Wrap Up

I wish I had more time with the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV. But, my short time with it showed me that Samsung made some great improvements this year. From a better-looking design, better sound, a 30% brighter panel, and better overall detail and clarity. The Samsung S95C is hard to beat,; if you have the cash to drop on it, it is well worth your hard-earned dollars!

The S95C is available in 55″, 65″, and 77″ sizes, priced at $2,199, $2,999, and $4,499, respectively. As of this review, they are on sale, and I think the 65″ is the best deal for most, currently priced on sale for $1,799.