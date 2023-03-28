HP unveils updated OMEN gaming laptops, monitors, instant HyperX headphone pairing

‘Tis the season for new product announcements! HP has just unveiled new OMEN and Victus gaming laptops, OMEN gaming monitors, and a new feature: instant headset pairing with HyperX.

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

As one would expect, HP’s OMEN 16 and Victus gaming laptops are getting updated with the latest Intel and AMD processors and NVIDIA GPUs. In addition, the company has announced the OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop, HP’s first OMEN device that comes with a Mini-LED display and lightweight magnesium aluminum frame.

“The gaming world continues to grow in popularity, plunging more people into exciting and immersive worlds to escape, compete, and connect with others. HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they’re gaming, creating, or connecting with friends and communities.” Gagan Singh, General Manager of HyperX and Head of HP Gaming Strategy

Let’s see what the company has to say about the new and updated product lineup.

OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop

The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop will be available in two colours.

The line between gaming and creator laptops has blurred over the years. Built for gaming and creation, the OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop has a cutting-edge Mini-LED screen, premium chassis, and high-end internal components. Not only does that make it great for AAA games, but also fantastic for graphically intensive creative apps like 3D rendering or the Adobe software suite.

Key features of the OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop include:

Stunningly Bright Visuals: Immersive and perfect for content creation, the first ever mini-LED display on an OMEN device offers extreme HDR 1000 for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, lifestyle gamers can see more screen real estate to be more productive when editing video, audio, and photography with enhanced vertical content viewing. Achieving a peak brightest of 1,180 nits6, HDR 10007, and a 240Hz refresh rate8, games, creative projects, and entertaining content will look stunningly vibrant and clear, even in sunlight.

Immersive and perfect for content creation, the first ever mini-LED display on an OMEN device offers extreme HDR 1000 for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, lifestyle gamers can see more screen real estate to be more productive when editing video, audio, and photography with enhanced vertical content viewing. Achieving a peak brightest of 1,180 nits6, HDR 10007, and a 240Hz refresh rate8, games, creative projects, and entertaining content will look stunningly vibrant and clear, even in sunlight. Lavish and Portable Design: Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device is the first and only OMEN Laptop to utilize a magnesium frame to deliver the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP10 to date at under 2.1kg and 19.9mm. Combined with a 97Whr battery pack, this gives gamers and creators a premium on-the-go experience with long-lasting battery life.

Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device is the first and only OMEN Laptop to utilize a magnesium frame to deliver the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP10 to date at under 2.1kg and 19.9mm. Combined with a 97Whr battery pack, this gives gamers and creators a premium on-the-go experience with long-lasting battery life. Blazing Performance: Push games and applications to their limits with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX mobile processor11 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPUs to play the latest hits or power intensive compute work with ease. Take full advantage of OMEN Dynamic Power12 within OMEN Gaming Hub to precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two to create extra headroom and optimize performance based on the activity occurring in the game or application.

Push games and applications to their limits with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX mobile processor11 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPUs to play the latest hits or power intensive compute work with ease. Take full advantage of OMEN Dynamic Power12 within OMEN Gaming Hub to precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two to create extra headroom and optimize performance based on the activity occurring in the game or application. Cool Design: The laptop stays cool while playing top titles and even under intense multi-application workloads with advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling featuring a new square vent design, yielding more air intake to significantly improve airflow and skin temperature.

The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop is expected to be available on HP.com early this Spring at a starting price of $1,669.99. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com.

OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop

The OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop features the latest Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA components.

As mentioned, HP’s OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop is getting next-gen improvements, making it the most powerful OMEN 16 yet. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX mobile processor or up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS mobile processor for ultra-fast in-game computations. Graphics powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU ensures every pixel is rendered at lighting speeds on up to a QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time. In addition, with up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 2 TB PCIe®️ Gen4 NVMe™ TLC M.2 SSD, users will experience insanely quick load times for seamless gaming and content creation.

The OMEN 16 Laptop is expected to be available on HP.com and Best Buy early this Spring at a starting price of $1,299.99. It is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com.

Victus 16 Gaming Laptop

The Victus 16 gaming laptop for mainstream gamers will be available in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white.

While the OMEN gaming laptops target dedicated gamers and content creators, the Victus gaming laptops are for mainstream users. The Victus 16 gaming laptop utilizes OMEN Dynamic Power to give users the flexibility to use it for gaming, entertainment, schoolwork, and content creation.

Key features of the Victus 16 Gaming Laptop include:

Chill Out: Victus now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution on select models18 as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures and keep things frosty when the action in game is getting hot.

Victus now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution on select models18 as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures and keep things frosty when the action in game is getting hot. Level Up: Playing on a Victus laptop has never been more impressive with up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX mobile processors or up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS mobile processor11. Graphics options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ Laptop 4070 GPU ensures the top titles look stunning.

Playing on a Victus laptop has never been more impressive with up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX mobile processors or up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS mobile processor11. Graphics options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ Laptop 4070 GPU ensures the top titles look stunning. Flex that Style: Coming in bold color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white, and 1-Zone RGB keyboard option, finding the right look that fits your vibe has never been easier.

The Victus 16 Laptop is expected to be available on HP.com early this Spring at a starting price of $1,049.99.

OMEN Gaming Monitors

The extensive 2023 OMEN Gaming Monitor lineup.

Gaming monitors. When it comes to gaming, there really is a monitor for everyone. HP is looking to provide an option for every gamer with a newly expanded portfolio of a whopping new nine gaming monitors with various features, sizes, and resolutions.

Headlining the new lineup is the OMEN 27k Gaming Monitor. Not only does it feature HDMI 2.1 for console gaming support, but it also comes with OMEN’s first-ever KVM switch to allow seamless use of a keyboard, monitor, and mouse across different devices. The OMEN 27k also delivers an ultra-premium experience including 4K21 resolution, color gamut up to DCI-P3 95%8, a fast 144 Hz refresh rate8, and ARGB lighting.

As for the rest, the OMEN 24, OMEN 27, OMEN 27q, OMEN 32q, and OMEN 32c gaming monitors all come with the industry standard 165Hz refresh rate, and plug and play connectivity. The OMEN 27s and OMEN 27qs contain the same features but up to a 240Hz refresh rate to push frames in competitive play. Designed for those who want to feel widely immersed in grand-scale games and MMOs or utilize added workspace in content creation or spreadsheets, the OMEN 34c offers a 1500r curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

More features of the latest OMEN Gaming Monitor lineup include:

Bright yet Quick: With seventy-one percent of gamers23 listing HDR as one of the most critical features in a gaming monitor, each monitor has HDR24 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium25, with the OMEN 27s, OMEN 27qs, and OMEN 27k feature VESA DisplayHDR™ 400724 for extremely vibrant colors.

With seventy-one percent of gamers23 listing HDR as one of the most critical features in a gaming monitor, each monitor has HDR24 and AMD FreeSync™ Premium25, with the OMEN 27s, OMEN 27qs, and OMEN 27k feature VESA DisplayHDR™ 400724 for extremely vibrant colors. Clear, Colorful, and Loud: All monitors have at least VESA ClearMR5000 to ensure even the most action-packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur. The OMEN 32c, OMEN 27s, and OMEN 27qs, step it up with VESA ClearMR 600026. To personalize your gaming space with extra color, the OMEN 27s and 27qs join the 27k in featuring ARGB lighting that is customizable in OMEN Light Studio within OMEN Gaming Hub27. For those who want to take a break from their headset, the OMEN 34c, 27s, 27qs, and 27k include 2 x 3W integrated speakers to get straight to jamming out.

All monitors have at least VESA ClearMR5000 to ensure even the most action-packed moments are fluid, crisp, and free of motion blur. The OMEN 32c, OMEN 27s, and OMEN 27qs, step it up with VESA ClearMR 600026. To personalize your gaming space with extra color, the OMEN 27s and 27qs join the 27k in featuring ARGB lighting that is customizable in OMEN Light Studio within OMEN Gaming Hub27. For those who want to take a break from their headset, the OMEN 34c, 27s, 27qs, and 27k include 2 x 3W integrated speakers to get straight to jamming out. Stylish yet Comfortable: Comes with a premium look without sacrificing ergonomic features, allowing gaming and work in comfort. All new monitors feature a stand with height adjustment, tilt, and pivot, delivering on the ergonomic needs. For those who’d like to mount their monitor, they have support for VESA compatibility.

Pricing and availability for the new OMEN Gaming Monitors are as follows:

The OMEN 24 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $199.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 27 Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $249.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 27s Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $349.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 27q Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $299.99.

The OMEN 27qs Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $429.99 and is available to pre-order on BestBuy.com today.

The OMEN 27k Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $579.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 32q Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $399.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 32c Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $379.99. It is also expected to be available at BestBuy.com.

The OMEN 34c Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com this Spring at a starting price of $479.99.

Seamless Ecosystem with HyperX

ICYMI, HyperX has been under the HP umbrella for some time now. As part of that move, HyperX and OMEN have announced that the new OMEN Transcend 16 and OMENT 16 Gaming Laptops now feature an embedded module for intuitive audio pairing and ultra-low latency solution with a bundled HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming Headset. This quick and easy configuration allows anyone to step into a seamless gaming experience with impeccable audio out of the box.

What do you think about the updated OMEN gaming laptops, gaming monitors, and the instant HyperX headphone pairing feature? Will you be picking any of these up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.