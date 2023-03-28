Gaming smartphone maker REDMAGIC announces 4K HDR gaming monitor

Long known for its gaming smartphones, REDMAGIC is slowly stepping into the gaming peripheral market. This morning, the company announced its first generation 4K HDR gaming monitor complete with 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a 160Hz refresh rate.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The monitor, a 27-inch Mini-LED IPS LCD version with 1152 lighting partitions, boasts an HDR 1000 rating with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1, full-function USB-C with USB-A 3.0 and USB-B ports, and an earphone jack.

“At REDMAGIC, we believe in providing gamers worldwide with the ultimate eSports experience. We strive to deliver high-quality gaming equipment, using professional solutions to optimize the user experience. Our objective is to expand our focus beyond peripherals to other e-sports categories, making multi-terminal gaming more professional and enjoyable for gamers. It is our commitment to provide innovative and high-quality products to the gaming community that we value user feedback and take it seriously in the design and development of our products.” REDMAGIC press release

The REDMAGIC 4K UHD HDR 27-inch gaming monitor.

The 4K UHD REDMAGIC gaming monitor display provides gamers with stunning graphics and

vibrant colours to play fast-paced action games or competitive multiplayer games seamlessly. For

serious gamers, it’s a must-have accessory that works with all mainstream gaming consoles,

such as PS5, Xbox, and PCs.

Full features and specifications of this new entry into the 4K Mini-LED gaming monitor market include:

Screen Size 27-inches with 16:9 aspect ratio Panel Type IPS LCD Resolution 48Hz up to 160Hz Backlight Technology Over 2000 mini-LEDs with 1152 lighting partitions HDR The display supports HDR 1000 (PWM Light) Brightness ≥650nits, DC lighting peak 1300 nits Colour Gamut 99% Adobe RGB, 99% SRGB, 99% DCI-P3 (tolerance -2%) Colour Support 1.07 billion colours Low Blue Light Yes Viewing Angle 178° Scene Modes MOBA, FPS, movie, sRGB, AdobeRGB, DCI-P3 Black Equalizer From 0 to 100 level Gaming Assist Crosshair, timer, frame rate counter Connectivity (I/O Ports) HDMI2.1 x2, DP1.4 x1 (DP 48-160Hz), full-function USB-C x1

(reverse charging 90W + video transmission+data transmission)

USB-A 3.0 x2, USB-B x1, earphone jack x1, AC/DC in x1. Power 240W external power supply Certifications VESA Certified Display HDR 1000, DP, AMD Freesync Premium, Tuv

Rheinland Certified: Low Blue Light Dimensions (with stand) 613 x 500 x 237 mm Dimensions (without stand) 360 x 500 x 237mm Weight (with stand) 7.1kg Weight (without stand) 4.5kg

The monitor will be available for pre-order from April 3rd, 2023 and for purchase from April 6th, 2023 on the official website, redmagic.gg, starting availability in North America. Once we confirm pricing, we’ll be sure to update you here.

What do you think about the REDMAGIC 4K HDR gaming monitor? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.