Gaming smartphone maker REDMAGIC announces 4K HDR gaming monitor

|
,

Long known for its gaming smartphones, REDMAGIC is slowly stepping into the gaming peripheral market. This morning, the company announced its first generation 4K HDR gaming monitor complete with 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a 160Hz refresh rate.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The monitor, a 27-inch Mini-LED IPS LCD version with 1152 lighting partitions, boasts an HDR 1000 rating with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1, full-function USB-C with USB-A 3.0 and USB-B ports, and an earphone jack.

“At REDMAGIC, we believe in providing gamers worldwide with the ultimate eSports experience. We strive to deliver high-quality gaming equipment, using professional solutions to optimize the user experience. Our objective is to expand our focus beyond peripherals to other e-sports categories, making multi-terminal gaming more professional and enjoyable for gamers. It is our commitment to provide innovative and high-quality products to the gaming community that we value user feedback and take it seriously in the design and development of our products.”

REDMAGIC press release
The REDMAGIC 4K UHD HDR 27-inch gaming monitor
The REDMAGIC 4K UHD HDR 27-inch gaming monitor.

The 4K UHD REDMAGIC gaming monitor display provides gamers with stunning graphics and
vibrant colours to play fast-paced action games or competitive multiplayer games seamlessly. For
serious gamers, it’s a must-have accessory that works with all mainstream gaming consoles,
such as PS5, Xbox, and PCs.

Full features and specifications of this new entry into the 4K Mini-LED gaming monitor market include:

Screen Size27-inches with 16:9 aspect ratio
Panel TypeIPS LCD
Resolution48Hz up to 160Hz
Backlight TechnologyOver 2000 mini-LEDs with 1152 lighting partitions
HDRThe display supports HDR 1000 (PWM Light)
Brightness≥650nits, DC lighting peak 1300 nits
Colour Gamut99% Adobe RGB, 99% SRGB, 99% DCI-P3 (tolerance -2%)
Colour Support1.07 billion colours
Low Blue LightYes
Viewing Angle178°
Scene ModesMOBA, FPS, movie, sRGB, AdobeRGB, DCI-P3
Black EqualizerFrom 0 to 100 level
Gaming AssistCrosshair, timer, frame rate counter
Connectivity (I/O Ports)HDMI2.1 x2, DP1.4 x1 (DP 48-160Hz), full-function USB-C x1
(reverse charging 90W + video transmission+data transmission)
USB-A 3.0 x2, USB-B x1, earphone jack x1, AC/DC in x1.
Power240W external power supply
CertificationsVESA Certified Display HDR 1000, DP, AMD Freesync Premium, Tuv
Rheinland Certified: Low Blue Light
Dimensions (with stand)613 x 500 x 237 mm
Dimensions (without stand)360 x 500 x 237mm
Weight (with stand)7.1kg
Weight (without stand)4.5kg

The monitor will be available for pre-order from April 3rd, 2023 and for purchase from April 6th, 2023 on the official website, redmagic.gg, starting availability in North America. Once we confirm pricing, we’ll be sure to update you here.

What do you think about the REDMAGIC 4K HDR gaming monitor? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

HP unveils updated OMEN gaming laptops, monitors, instant HyperX headphone pairing

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap