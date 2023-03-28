New Lenovo Slim Pro and Yoga laptops are aimed at creators

Lenovo is back for one more March announcement and that’s for their new Lenovo Slim Pro and Lenovo Yoga laptops aimed at creators. The company annnounced the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, Slim Pro 7, and Slim 7i. They have also refreshed the Lenovo Yoga 7i and Yoga 7 laptops.

The company’s mindset on the Lenovo Slim Pro and Yoga laptops is creating, consuming, and collaborating in this new hybrid world, just got easier.

What’s New With Lenovo

Slim Pro 9i 14″

Equipped with Windows 11, this generation of Lenovo laptops is made to impress, whether it’s the new and improved Lenovo X Power offering a powerful performance in a thin chassis, the enhanced PureSight display or the Premium Suite — a collection of upgraded and new features including the new keyboard with larger dish keycaps designed for comfort and efficiency.

“We know that digital content creators continue to embrace the hybrid lifestyle to create anytime, anywhere, from making videos to designing graphics on the move,” says Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “Lenovo’s latest new premium Slim Pro laptops are made for creators. Combining performance and portability, including an impressive new Mini-LED PureSight Pro display and an upgraded keyboard, creators will revel in the exceptional user experience to create whenever inspiration strikes.” Lenovo

Designed to provide a premium experience, the Slim Pro line-up is the most powerful in its Slim clamshell laptops. Offering peak performance with convenient portability, the Slim Pro line allows users to create and consume wherever and whenever they need to. This generation has an upgraded version of Lenovo X Power – a set of hardware and software features that work together for a faster, smoother creative experience. For example, users will notice their video editing run faster with drastically sped-up software preview, rendering, and exports – which means more time making videos and less time spent waiting.

Significant increases in thermal capacity since the previous generation include a 62.5% increase in the 16-inch Slim Pro 9i and more than 25% increase in the 14.5-inch model – both of which enable users to experience faster graphics, video or 3D rendering while maintaining cool and quiet performance. Lenovo X Power combined with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs and AI acceleration to improve performance and stability, lets creators confidently use high-end creative applications with ease.

In addition, spectacular new Mini-LED PureSight Pro displays available on the Slim Pro 9i (14.5” and 16”, 8) offer a sharper and more realistic visual experience, with incredible color accuracy. The inclusion of 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB allows a much greater color gamut and more vibrant images, while the Mini LED option gives an impressive 1200 nits, enabling creators to work comfortably in nearly any environment, indoors and outdoors.

Lenovo Yoga 7

Also available in the Slim Pro 9i (14.5” and 16”, 8), and the Slim Pro 7 (14.5”, 8), is the new Lenovo Premium Suite , a set of new and updated hardware features designed to enhance the user experience. Most notable is the upgraded keyboard with 1.5mm dish cap keys for comfort and efficiency, quicker tap response, and anti-grease coated keys for a smoother touch while minimizing fingerprints or smudges. In addition to the keyboard, laptops equipped with the Lenovo Premium Suite 4 will also include four microphones for enhanced video and audio calls, four noise reduction speakers, quieter fans, and a larger trackpad for easier handling of content and better efficiency overall.

As with the previous generation, all Slim Pro laptops come with the Lenovo AI Engine+, giving users fast and intuitive performance with the ability to anticipate their power or battery needs based on what they’re doing on their device. Also part of Lenovo AI Engine+ is Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security, both of which help keep performance smooth, seamless, and better protected.

Defined by its slim, elegant portability, the Slim line is known for not only its sleek appearance but also for its ease of mobility — an important feature for a generation of users who want to be able to create, consume and collaborate on their own terms. This latest generation of Slim Pro devices has become even more appealing with the addition of a PureSight OLED display, giving sharper, smoother, and more realistic visuals in a TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe certified screen.

With power and performance top of mind, the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, 8) come with up to the latest generation 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors, providing a fast and strong performance with a more than 60Whr battery and a Rapid Charge for efficiency. Users can also experience the Intel Iris X graphics technology to enable realistic content creation visuals and a rich entertainment choice on the display.

With all of this on-the-go content creation, users can help protect their devices while out and about with Lenovo Smart Lock the cloud-based security software that lets them remotely locate, lock, delete data, and recover their lost or stolen device.

Slim Pro 9i

Slim Pro 9i

Tailor-made for the content creator, the 8 th gen Slim Pro 9i comes with Windows 11 and up to 13 th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors, a NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU solution, together with greater thermal capacity to provide users with a powerful laptop. Whether editing or rendering videos, performing intensive 3D modelling, or designing graphics, creators can expect a smooth, stress-free experience.

Available in two colors, Tidal Teal and Storm Grey, the Slim Pro 9i also offers a PureSight Pro 3 Display in both 14.5-inch and 16-inch screens. With the 16-inch model having up to 3.2K resolution,1200 nits brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, a triple color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB, sharp, smooth, and realistic visuals will appeal to those seeking to achieve high quality creations.

The new and upgraded features in the Premium Suite provide users an enhanced Slim Pro 9i experience, whether it’s the availability of four noise cancelling microphones so users can be online anywhere or the quieter fans for less disturbance. Merging comfort with productivity is also possible with the new 1.5mm keyboard, which comes with 0.3mm dish keys for ease and comfort, and the larger trackpad allowing for efficiency. The inclusion of the 5 MegaPixel Webcam means users can also enjoy visually clear, high quality video calls.

Slim Pro 7

Slim Pro 7

Built with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in the keyboard and 50% recycled aluminum in the bottom cover, both Slim Pro 9i (16”, 8) and Slim Pro 9i (14.5’, 8) are ENERGY STAR® rated and EPEAT® Gold Registered. 100% FSC paper is used in the packaging and both devices are shipped with a packaging cushion containing 90% recycled plastic.

Encompassed within comfort edge design, the Slim Pro 7 contain powerful hardware combined with NVIDIA RTX 3050 or 4050 laptop GPUs, making it a high-performing laptop ideal for multitasking content creators. With more battery power (up to 73Whr) in this generation, this 15.6mm (0.6-inch) thin laptop delivers a quieter and cooler experience no matter the workload demand. Available in 14.5-inch PureSight Pro 3 display with up to 3K resolution, 400 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy a sharp, smooth visual quality whether video editing, graphic designing, or creating a presentation.

In addition to a high-quality display, Slim Pro 7 users can also enjoy the new hardware features offered in the Premium Suite, 4 which include a quality audio and video experience with four microphones with voice ID noise cancellation, four speakers and a FHD infrared (IR) camera, Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, and privacy shutter, as well as the upgraded keyboard with 1.5mm anti-grease dish cap keys offering comfort and a faster tap response. Slim Pro 7 attracts attention with a chic, ultra-slim design, available in Tidal Teal or Storm Grey.

Slim7i

Slim 7i

A slim, lightweight, and durable design, the 8 th gen Lenovo Slim 7i comes in a convenient aluminum casing designed for those on-the-go. It is now available with up to the latest generation 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, giving a faster and smoother performance. The refreshed Slim 7i comes with two color options – Misty Grey and Storm Grey. Embargo lifts on March 28 th at 9:00 AM EDT Press Release for North America Only

Further enhance the Lenovo laptop experience by leveraging the power of software solutions like Lenovo Vantage 9 and Lenovo Smart Performance 9 for device optimization, performance monitoring, PC health checks, improved security, and even issue resolution and prevention. In the event a PC issue does occur, prioritized access to expert technicians, fast repairs, added device protection, and software how-to assistance is available with the advanced Premium Care Plus service.

Yoga 7 and 7i

Yoga 7i 16″

Featuring rounded edges in a polished comfort edge design, the 8 th gen Yoga 7 is crafted for easy handling and versatility. True to its form, the Yoga 7 convertible laptop empowers users to create and consume content virtually anywhere with 360-degree multimode capabilities that can flip the device from a full-sized laptop into a portable tablet.

Updated with the latest 13 th Gen Intel CPU or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, creators can expect a strong and smooth performance whether video editing, photo retouching, or music streaming. A high-quality display with 16:10 Aspect Ratio, up to 2.8K OLED Panel and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy also lets users to create and share their best work yet.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (16”, 8) will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting May 2023. (Known as Yoga Pro 9i in other regions.)

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (14.5”, 8) will start at $1,699.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting May 2023. (Known as Yoga Pro 9i in other regions.)

The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (14.5”, 8) will start at $1,199.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting April 2023. (Known as Yoga Pro 7 in other regions.)

The Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, 8) will start at $1,179.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting April 2023. (Known as Yoga Slim 6 in other regions.)

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”, 8) will start at $849.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting April 2023.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i (16”, 8) is) will start at $799.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting April 2023.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 (16”, 8) will start at $799.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting May 2023.

