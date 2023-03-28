Lights, Camera, Crackle: April 2023 catch what’s new on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul

Can you believe that April 2023 is here? That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in April 2023 on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For the Soul.

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for April 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

April 2023 Lineup

Crackle

Atlantis

Coming April 2023

Far from home, Jason washes up on the shores of the ancient and mysterious city of Atlantis.

Cast: Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), Jack Donnelly (United We Fall), Robert Ems (Chernobyl)

In the Flesh

Coming April 2023

Four years after the Rising, the government starts to rehabilitate the Undead for reentry into society, including teenager Kieren Walker, who returns to his small Lancashire village to face a hostile reception, as well as his own demons.

Cast: Luke Newberry (From Darkness), Harriet Cains (Bridgerton)

South of Hell

Coming April 2023

A supernatural thriller set in South Carolina, South of Hell focuses on Maria Abascal, a stunning demon-hunter-for-hire whose power stems from within.

Cast: Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Zachary Booth (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist)

Croupier

Coming April 2023

An aspiring writer is hired as a croupier at a casino, where he realizes that his life as a croupier would make a great novel.

Cast: Clive Owen (Children of Men), Nick Reding (The Constant Gardener)

Pacific Blue

Coming April 2023

Bicycle officers patrol Santa Monica, California.

Cast: Mario Lopez (Saved By the Bell), Darlene Vogel (Back to the Future Part II)

Night Moves

Coming April 2023

Night Moves is the story of three radical environmentalists coming together to execute the most intense protest of their lives: the explosion of a hydroelectric dam.

Cast: Jessie Eisenberg (The Social Network), Dakota Fanning (The Secret Life of Bees), Peter Sarsgaard (Garden State)

Homicide

Coming April 2023

A Jewish homicide detective investigates a seemingly minor murder and falls in with a Zionist group as a result.

Cast: Joe Montegna (Searching For Bobby Fischer), William H. Macy (Fargo)

King

Coming April 2023

The life of detective Jessica King does not run exactly smoothly. When she becomes the head of the Major Crime Task Force, she is eager to prove she is the best cop in town.

Cast: Amy Price-Francis (The Purge: Anarchy), Alan Van Sprang (Immortals)

Invasion Earth

Coming April 2023

In the lonely Scottish highlands, a small band of military personnel fight a desperate battle against a formidable alien intruder to prevent an invasion of the Earth.

Cast: Vincent Regan (300), Fred Ward (Tremors), Maggie O’Neill (Midsomer Murders)

The Vicar of Dibley

Coming April 2023

A boisterous female minister comes to serve in an eccentrically conservative small town’s church.

Cast: Dawn French (French and Saunders), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral)

Redbox April 2023

The Chosen Coming April 2023

Kalifornia

Rob Roy

Death at a Funeral

Mulholland Falls

Leaving Las Vegas

Out of Time

Tiger House

The Perfect Host

The Chosen

Blackthorn

Chicken Soup For The Soul April 2023

The Unlikely Queen Coming April 2023

Prue Leith’s Great Garden Plot

Around the World in 80 Gardens

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Then She Found Me (2007)

Bottom of the World (2017)

Chandler & Co.

Our Queen

The Unlikely Queen

The Diamond Jubilee: HM Queen Elizabeth 2

Queen Elizabeth: Above All Else

