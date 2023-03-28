New York Mets and Samsung unveil the brightest outdoor LED display at Citi Field

Baseball is often called the “Great American Pastime,” though I’m not sure that’s still the case. But I digress. Baseball is undoubtedly known for hot dogs, Cracker Jacks, and scoreboards. The scoreboard is an essential part of the game as it relays most game information to the fans. The New York Mets and Samsung know this and are giving New York Mets fans a real treat, a first-of-its-kind new scoreboard.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

According to Samsung, the new main video LED scoreboard at the New York Mets Citi Field is substantially the largest scoreboard across all professional ballparks and over three times larger than Citi Field’s previous centerfield scoreboard.

Great views for all.

The expansive 17,400 square-foot high-definition video display ensures that fans won’t miss the action on or off the field, regardless of where fans are in the stadium. Including the new enhanced display on the back, the centerfield scoreboard features over 24,000 square feet of LED signage and over 13 million pixels, along with a high-resolution, 10mm pixel pitch display to enhance the in-stadium fan experience. Teams in the dugouts and fans in the stands alike can watch 4K instant replays, up-close game action, game stats, interactive updates, and more.

“Samsung’s state-of-the-art technology upgrades at Citi Field underscore our goal of providing best-in-class experiences for our fans,” said Mark Brubaker, Chief Technology Officer, New York Mets. “The quality of these enhancements will not only provide our fans with more immersive and memorable visits to the ballpark, but it also positions Citi Field as a trailblazer in the industry.” Samsung

Samsung says the New York Mets Citi Field scoreboard demonstrates how today’s display technology can seamlessly integrate into stadiums and introduce unique interactive offerings for fans.

What do you think of this massive scoreboard at Citi Field? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!