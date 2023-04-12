Focal announces its new Theva line of speakers

If you’re unfamiliar with Focal, that’s probably because they’re generally a maker of very high-end audio equipment. To be perfectly fair here, I wouldn’t know who they are if I weren’t doing what I do for a living. But the company wants to change that, and its new Theva line may be the starting path toward more brand awareness. The company’s Bathys, which I reviewed, are also a great example of this.

Introducing Focal Theva

Renowned for its excellence in sound, the French brand has designed, developed, and manufactured the six-model range to span the spectrum of Hi-Fi and Home Cinema listening at home with exceptional performance and a slightly more accessible price range.

In every product, Focal elevates sound through design and elegant finishes. Black, Dark Wood, and Light Wood finishes complement the speaker design and help bring any room to life. Dark or light wood effects are also available for the side panels for added aesthetic flair.

The range looks at home in classic and modern interiors, combining with other materials like metal, concrete, stone, and more. The black finish offers a beautiful, sophisticated tone, bringing charm and character to any room in your home. The company does put a lot into the design, and it shows.

The enclosures have been revamped to be more compact, while the additional front panels provide an elegant finish and make the products even more robust. Finally, Focal has chosen metallic, screen-printed rings to frame the speaker drivers. The vent has been positioned to the rear to not interfere with the sleek front panels, and the bases and grilles work harmoniously with each other model.

With Theva, Focal has created a complete range for all circumstances. Theva N°1 is the compact bookshelf loudspeaker; Theva N°2 is the new 3-way floor standing loudspeaker with an ultra-slim profile and 5″ (13cm) speaker drivers – a first for Focal’s home floor standing loudspeakers.

The Theva N°3 is the timeless 3-way floor standing loudspeaker, and Theva N°3-D is the loudspeaker that incorporates a speaker driver to facilitate sensational Dolby Atmos® sound. Not forgetting the 2-way Theva Center Center speaker for delivering crystal clear film dialogue, and Theva Surround, the loudspeaker for spatialized audio.

Focal’s innovative technology and expertise have melded seamlessly to create this line. Made in France in Focal’s workshops, the speaker drivers incorporate Slatefiber technology, an exclusive cone known for reproducing a dynamic, rich, and balanced sound, effectively used in numerous products for the home, recording studios, and in-car audio systems.

Also made by Focal, the TNF tweeter delivers a mellow, precise treble frequency. The loudspeakers feature tilted stands for optimum Time Alignment, creating a soundstage focused purely on the listener. The amalgamation of these assets allows the Theva range to make a difference truly.

Pricing and Availability

Theva N°1 – $499 each / $998 pair

Theva N°2 – $899 each / $1798 pair

Theva N°3 – $1,199 each / $2398 pair

Theva N°3-D – $1,499 each / $2998 pair

Theva Center – $649 each

Theva Surround – $649 each

Stands – $269 pair

Center Stand – $149

Available April 2023

