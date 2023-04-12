Sleep Number announces its next-gen smart beds

Sleep Number announced the launch of its next-gen Sleep Number smart beds and Lifestyle Furniture. Sold separately but better used together, the innovations are intended to help sleepers get their best sleep and realize their full potential through a better night’s sleep.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The company has been making smart beds for a few years, and these next-gen smart beds evolved from the original, award-winning Sleep Number 360® smart beds. The latest advancements are based on learnings from over 19 billion hours of proprietary, longitudinal sleep data from the 360® smart beds.

The beds use embedded, research-grade sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to learn each sleeper’s unique biometrics and sleep patterns and automatically adjust to meet a person’s changing needs, whether they’re pregnant, recovering from injury, aging, or simply living day-to-day.

These effortless adjustments cater to each individual with no action required by the sleeper and deliver Sleep Number’s signature firmness adjustability for highly personalized sleep. Sleep Number’s Lifestyle Furniture – an upholstered bed surround with an adjustable table and support bar – also provides accessories for varying life stages, including aging and recovery.

Here are the company’s key points about these new smart beds:

Monitor vital personal health data, including average heart rate, average breathing rate and motion, and sleep trends, using research-grade sensors. These data, delivered daily to the sleeper’s smartphone, are key to understanding one’s sleep quality and are designed to inform changes, such as a consistent bedtime and wake time, that continuously help improve sleep over time.

Balance temperature and automatically adjust to a person’s individual shape, sleeping positions and movement on each side of the bed based on their unique sleep needs, since science shows sleep needs change day-to-day with different activities and over time by life stage. For the first time, all smart beds will feature cooling properties thanks to a breathable layer to detract heat.

Continuously analyze and personalize sleep insights in partnership with leading sleep health experts, which individuals can use for preventative and proactive health care. The smart and effortless nature of the next gen smart bed means sleepers can simply go to sleep, with easy-to-understand, actionable insights into their sleep health ready for them each morning.

The next-gen Sleep Number i10 smart bed and m7 smart bed are available now at sleepnumber.com and at Sleep Number stores. Sleepers can enjoy a Special Introductory Offer beginning today, including $500 off. More details are available on our website. The i8 smart bed, p-series smart beds, and c-series smart beds will be available in July. Lifestyle Furniture is available now at sleepnumber.com and at stores, beginning at $3,499.99.

