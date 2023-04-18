PowerA FUSION Pro wired controller gets the version 3 treatment

Most companies are always trying to improve upon their existing products. The latest is PowerA with the release of the FUSION Pro 3 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PCs.

Not your basic controller, the FUSION Pro 3 combines a premium build and additional components. key upgrades include the addition of four mappable advanced gaming buttons and a redesigned protective case. With “competitive-grade performance,” the four mappable buttons alongside the three-way trigger locks and included short, tall and concave or convex swappable thumbstick, gamers should be able to find a configuration that suits their preferences.

In addition, when used with a wired gaming headset, gamers can control chat/game balance, as well as mute their microphones with a single touch. Finally, a built-in share button allows gamers to easily capture screenshots or video clips to share online or with their friends.

The PowerA FUSION Pro 33 Wired Controller.

To summarize, key features of the latest wired game controller for Xbox from PowerA include:

The Fusion Pro 3 includes a black detachable faceplate with wraparound textured rubberized grips.

Dual rumble motors and impulse triggers add lifelike tactile details to your games while a 3.5mm stereo jack delivers clear dynamic audio

Three-way trigger locks: Achieve game-specific precision on the fly with selectable trigger depths, from short throws for instant response to full throws for maximum precision

Comfort and control: Ergonomic design with textured rubberized grips, and embedded anti-friction rings provide fatigue-free finesse during extended gaming sessions

Swappable thumbsticks: Includes 2 short sticks with concave caps, and 2 tall sticks with concave and convex options so you can customize your controller to suit your style

USB-C cable: 10ft. (3m) braided cable so you can play from your favourite spot in the room

Custom Protective Case: Store your controller, cable and swappable thumbsticks in one premium zip-up case

Volume Dial with One-Touch Mic Mute and LED indicator: Easily adjust the volume or quickly mute the microphone while gaming

Share Button: Capture epic screenshots or video clips and share them online

The FUSION Pro 3 is now available at PowerA.com, Amazon and other major retailers where gaming accessories are sold for an MSRP of $79.99 — $10 less than the previous version.

