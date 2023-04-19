Dell’s redesigned Latitude 9440 is now available for purchase

It is mid-April in 2023, and manufacturers are starting to announce the availability of devices introduced in January and February at CES and MWC 2023. Dell is one of those manufacturers, and the big news today is the availability of the all-new and redesigned Latitude 9440 business laptop.

Dell Latitude 9440

The Latitude 9440 is a 14″ ultra-premium 2-in-1 designed to offer the industry’s best collaboration and connectivity with intelligent performance, built-in security, and privacy.

For C-suite executives, Account Managers, Consultants, Small and Medium business owners, etc., that need the best mobile performance, collaboration tools, and connectivity to work anywhere. Here are a few key features you can expect from this redesigned Dell Latitude 9440.

World’s smallest 14″ commercial PC 20 with the world’s best screen-to-body ratio on a 14″ commercial ultra-premium PC21. Offers up to 7% more viewing area than the competition in ultra-premium commercial PCs.

World’s 1st Haptic Collaboration Touchpad20 Hear and feel customizable feedback every time you click the touchpad or use critical Zoom conferencing controls. Quickly access mic, camera, share screen, & chat controls during online meetings.

World’s first PC to have low-carbon, 75% recycled aluminum in the lid and palm rest of the device. Reduces the material’s carbon footprint by up to 90%.

World’s first commercial PC with a Zero-Lattice Keyboard with battery-saving backlight technology. Wider, curved keys for improved tactile response and efficient and comfortable typing. Mini-LED backlit technology reduces the keyboard’s power usage by up to 75% and increases battery life.

Premium materials and finishes Meticulously crafted using a high-precision CNC machining process. A stunning graphite color and seamless, diamond-cut edges complete the elegant look.

Intelligent Audio with Neural Noise Cancellation Collaborate confidently with AI-based background noise elimination.

Hardware-controlled camera, mute keys Stay in charge of your privacy with hardware-level controls for the camera shutter (F9) and mic mute (F4).

Multi-task for evolving demands. An Intel ® Evo™ Design with 13th Gen Intel ® up to Core™ i7 vPro processors, up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory, and up to 2TB SSD.

