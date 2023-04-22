Acer Spring announcements include new Chromebook, Swift, and Vero products

Acer made several announcements this month at its Spring event. We’ve already covered the gaming announcements and are now bringing you some other goodies the company announced this month. There are a few oddball bits Acer announced we won’t be covering, such as its new e-bike and air purifier. Here’s what we know.

Acer Spring Announcements

Chromebook Spin 714

Intel Evo-verified and powered by performance-minded 13th Gen Intel ®Core ™processors and Intel vPro, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 deliver responsive performance, fast charging, and long battery life.

Convertible design, 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) display, and quick-charging dockable USI active stylus pair for productivity, work, and fun on the go

QHD 2K webcam and premium audio provide the clarity needed for conferencing at work, in classes, and staying in touch.

Made with durable aluminum designs while supporting Acer’s Earthion initiative with the incorporation of recycled materials in its packaging and EPEAT registration

Swift X 16 Laptop

The Acer Swift X 16 is a laptop for creators and designers that delivers fast and fluid performance on a brilliant 3.2K 120 Hz OLED display

Supercharged with up to the AMD Ryzen ™ 9 7940H processor [1] and up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPUs, and with Studio Drivers pre-installed, it can handle the most graphically demanding creative applications

Features a new design inside and out with thin-and-light aluminum chassis and redesigned thermal arrangements for a more confident look and balanced performance

Comes with essential ports, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and a MicroSD slot to keep connectivity and productivity always powered on

The Acer Swift X 16 with Windows 11 features enhanced video calls and recording on the 1080p FHD camera with Acer’s TNR technology, AcerPurifiedView, and AcerPurifiedVoice™

TravelMate Laptops

Premium TravelMate P6 14 features 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with an Intel Evo design and a 2.8K OLED display in a thin and light chassis

Performance-enhanced TravelMate P4 14 features 2.2K resolution display, while the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 comes with a WUXGA display built with 13th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors, NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 2050 GPUs, and a 65Wh fast-charging, long-lasting battery

A great value laptop for businesses, the TravelMate P2 comes with 14- or 16-inch displays and combines features such as a 16:10 WUXGA display, up to 64 GB DDR4 memory, and reliable internet connections with Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE.

The latest TravelMate laptops are optimized with Dust Defender technology to enhance performance, comply with military-grade durability standards, and are designed for sustainability with TCO certification on selected configurations in some countries and EPEAT registration.

Vero Laptop

The Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) combines an eco-conscious design and a range of performance features, catering to the needs of users who require a powerful and attractive-looking laptop. It sports a 15.6-inch Full HD Display, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100% sRGB [4] to fulfill users’ task-related and entertainment needs within a larger screen space. Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris X e graphics, the Windows 11 laptop helps users maximize productivity whether they are working, creating, or playing and delivers on the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop to achieve key experience targets such as real-world, fast-charging battery life, responsiveness, instant wake, and intelligent collaboration.

The Aspire Vero 15 also comes with a 1440p QHD camera which includes Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology for enhanced conference calls. For reliable and seamless connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and presents a generous selection of ports including two Thunderbolt ™ 4/USB Type-C, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DC in, and an audio jack port keeping users connected and productive wherever they may be. It is also equipped with up to 16 GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 SSDs that support up to 1 TB of storage.

