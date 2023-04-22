Google’s Pixel Fold full specs have leaked

More Google product leaks are appearing online as Google I/O 2023 approaches. The upcoming Pixel Fold smartphone from Google has been fully revealed to the tech community by Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech.

According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold will cost a staggering $1,799 for the 256 GB model in Chalk and Obsidian and $1919 for the 512 GB model in Obsidian exclusively. However, people who pre-order the tablet will receive a free Pixel Watch, offsetting the price. While that might not sound TOO useful, it still carries a hefty price tag, exactly like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

The two models will also have UFS 3.1 storage, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and Google’s Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security chip. As well as the features mentioned above. The outside display, in terms of screens, will be 5.8 inches with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio. It will have an FHD+ OLED screen with a 2092×1080 resolution. The internal display is 7.6 inches and has a 2208 x 1840 resolution. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, this aspect ratio is 6:5. The Pixel Fold weighs 10 oz (283 g). When folded, the device measures 5.5″ x 3.1″ x 0.5″ h/w/d, but there are no measurements for unfolding it.

Pixel Fold Leaked Image

According to reports, the camera’s primary sensor has a 48MP resolution, 0.8 m pixel width, F/1.7 aperture, and a 1/2″ sensor size. A 5x optical zoom and 10.8MP telephoto lens are available. The ultrawide is a 10.8MP lens as well, to finish. The front-facing cameras on the outer and inner screens have 9.5MP and 8MP resolutions.

Pre-orders for the Pixel Fold will be accepted starting May 10th, with delivery scheduled for June 27th. On May 30, retailers and other phone services will begin taking pre-orders.

