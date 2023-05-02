The 2023 motorola edge+ is the company’s new $800 flagship

motorola has been doing well for itself in the budget and midrange segment of the smartphone market. They make some of the best devices for the money. The company doesn’t dance in the flagship space very often, but the new motorola edge+ is taking a stab at the big boys with its $800 price tag and flagship features.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The new motorola edge+ enters North America’s premium product portfolio with a quad-curved, “endless-edge” design that reminds us of some Samsung phones. It features a virtually borderless 6.7” pOLED display, which virtually eliminates the bezels.

An anti-fingerprint coating on the front and velvet anti-glare glass inlay on the back make the motorola edge+ as fragile as any other flagship smartphone. But at least both sides of the device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for extra protection against scratches, sharp contact, and drops. IP68 provides underwater protection1 up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

On the inside, the new motorola edge+ features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which features a CPU delivering 35% faster performance and 40% better power efficiency, and a GPU with 25% better performance compared with its predecessor. It is one of Qualcomm’s better chips, as it should be for this price point. As for the cameras, here’s what motorola had to say:

To capture breathtaking images and videos, the motorola edge+ has a triple high-res camera system. The 50MP high-res main camera features OIS, essential for shake-free photos. It also includes instant all-pixel focus, which provides 32x more focusing pixels compared to traditional PDAF, resulting in faster, more accurate performance in any light. The device also comes with a 50MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision and a 12MP 2x telephoto portrait camera, so users can capture everything from stunning landscapes to extreme close-ups and more flattering portraits. For selfies, the motorola edge+ features a 60MP camera with the Snapdragon Cognitive Image Signal Processor, which uses advanced AI to divide each scene into different segments. This ensures elements like the sky, buildings, landscapes, and skin tones are optimized independently for greater color accuracy and a photo that is more true to life. Consumers can also record cinematic-quality videos directly on their device, whether in crystal-clear 8K resolution or in 4K HDR10+, to pack over a billion shades of color into their footage. Additionally, Motorola is introducing software features that bring this device’s exceptional camera hardware to life, including new video shooting modes to inspire creativity motorola

The motorola edge+ has an ample 5,100mAh battery, which the company says will last up to two days on a single charge. You also get 68W TurboPower charging, which the company says will give you a full day’s charge in 9 minutes.

In the U.S., the new motorola edge+ 2023 will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com starting May 25 (Pre-order: May 19; MSRP: $799.99). It will also be available at Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile in the coming weeks, with subsequent availability at Spectrum Mobile and Consumer Cellular. In Canada, the new motorola edge+ 2023 will be available on Motorola.ca starting May 25 (Pre-order: May 19; MSRP: $1299.99)

What do you think of the new motorola edge+? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!