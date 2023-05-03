The 2023 Sony BRAVIA XR line gets pricing and availability

The highly anticipated 2023 Sony BRAVIA XR TVs have the updated Cognitive Processor XR, featuring the all-new XR Clear Image on select models, which Sony says improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes bursting with action.

Each Sony BRAVIA XR model offers Acoustic Center Sync, which synchronizes the TV’s audio system with the center channel of a compatible Sony soundbar, turning it into the center speaker for a more immersive at-home experience. The new series consists of the X93L, X95L, X90L, and A80L. Here is the pricing and availability per Sony Electronics.

2023 Sony BRAVIA XR Pricing and Availability

X93L 4K HDR Mini LED

XR X95L 4K HDR Mini LED

US pricing and availability details: 85″ Class (84.6″ diag): $5,799.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/8/2023)

Canada pricing and availability details: 85″ Class (84.6″ diag): $6,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/8/2023)



X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED

US pricing and availability details: 98″ Class (97.5″ diag): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in July) 85″ Class (84.6″ diag): $3,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 75″ Class (74.5″ diag): $2,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 65″ Class (64.5″ diag): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 55″ Class (54.6″ diag): $1,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

Canada pricing and availability details: 98″ Class (97.5″ diag): $13,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in July) 85″ Class (84.6″ diag): $3,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 75″ Class (74.5″ diag): $2,799.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 65″ Class (64.5″ diag): $1,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 55″ Class (54.6″ diag): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)



A80L 4K HDR OLED

US pricing and availability details: 83″ Class (82.5″ diag): $5,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 77″ Class (76.7″ diag): $3,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023) 65″ Class (64.5″ diag): $2,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023) 55″ Class (54.6″ diag): $1,899.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

Canada pricing and availability details: 83″ Class (82.5″ diag): $7,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June) 77″ Class (76.7″ diag): $4,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023) 65″ Class (64.5″ diag): $3,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023) 55″ Class (54.6″ diag): $2,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)



