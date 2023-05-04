New on Netflix May 5-11: Taking a closer look at Queen Cleopatra

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 5-11th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix May 5-11th list, which is headlined by the Jada Pinkett Smith produced Queen Cleopatra, which takes a look at the iconic historical figure.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace: Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!

Raji: An Ancient Epic: You’re chosen by the gods. Fight demons, climb ruins and face destiny to save the human race in this lush action-adventure inspired by Indian culture.

Vineyard Valley: Restore a rundown vineyard to its former glory. Complete quests, solve puzzles, and unlock past mysteries to design the romantic resort of your dreams.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Siren: Survive the Island (NETFLIX SERIES): 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

And now for the Netflix May 5-11th list:

May 7

Mamma Mia! 🇨🇦

May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Eddy, Summer and Kodi are back in action at Xus National Park, learning about nature on exciting adventures with new visitors — and old friends, too!

May 9

Documentary Now! Season 4 🇺🇸

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (NETFLIX COMEDY): Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special, and it’s a feel-good show. Seriously. In this smart and dare we say… feel-good set, the comedian talks about a wedding (theirs!), more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and much more. Filmed at the Sydney Opera House, Something Special premieres globally on Netflix on May 9.

May 10

Dance Brothers (NETFLIX SERIES): Two brothers trying to make it as dancers open their own club, but their artistic drive soon clashes with the business, threatening their relationship.

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances. Queen Cleopatra (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith comes a documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens. This season will feature Queen Cleopatra, the world’s most famous, powerful, and misunderstood woman — a daring queen whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intellect. Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate, which has often been ignored by Hollywood. Now our series re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (NETFLIX FILM): In the wake of her prom scandal, Princess Margrethe longs for normalcy as she struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

Ultraman: Season 3 (NETFLIX ANIME): As public sentiment turns against Ultraman, Shinjiro learns that his inherited powers may come with a heavy price, in this exciting series conclusion.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 5-11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

