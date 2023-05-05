Tim Cook weighs in on AI, saying deploying it needs to be “deliberate and thoughtful”

Microsoft has been leading the public charge of AI with ChatGPT integration into Bing and other Microsoft services. But that doesn’t mean others have been sitting on the sidelines. Google finally came forward with its AI program called Bard AI. One voice missing in the AI chatter is Apple’s, and Tim Cook weighed in with some thoughts on Apple’s approach to AI on Thursday.

Tim Cook, and Apple, for that matter, tread lightly when making public comments on hot-button topics. The company has traditionally kept to itself and is very secretive. Thursday, Cook said AI is “huge,” but Apple will remain careful in folding it into products.

Cook said that Apple has already been using AI in some of its products, though I contend that it’s not the same level of AI as Microsoft has been using. Tim Cook carefully considers AI, saying, “It’s very important to be deliberate and thoughtful on how you approach these things.” Cook points to fall and crash detection on the iPhone as examples of Apple’s AI and machine learning integration.

“These things are not only great features, they’re saving people’s lives out there,” Cook said. “We view AI as huge, and we’ll continue weaving it in our products on a very thoughtful basis.”

But the Apple CEO offered no further insight into the company’s plans for AI, as they are always tight-lipped about future product or software development.

It will be interesting to see what Apple does with AI, particularly AI similar to ChatGPT and Bard AI, where machine learning is fed through direct user interaction.

