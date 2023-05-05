May has arrived, and maybe you’re sitting on your couch trying to figure out where best to stream a few British TV shows. You could pony up some cash and pay for a streaming service that has some of those shows, but why? Crackle has your Brit Fix for FREE this month!

Our monthly “Lights, Camera, Crackle” article has been posted already, but Crackle wanted to let you know about the fantastic British TV shows they carry for you to watch FREE. So scratch that Brit Fix itch with these shows now streaming on Crackle.

Get Your Brit Fix on Crackle

Sherlock

Television Series

A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st-century London.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Martin Freeman (StartUp)

Taboo

Television Series

A presumed-dead adventurer returns to 1814 London to claim his inheritance & confront his dark past.

Cast: Tom Hardy (The Revenant), Oona Chaplin (Quantum of Solace)

Ripper Street

Crackle exclusive series

The streets of Whitechapel are the haunt of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid and his team of officers, who aim to maintain law and order in a place once terrorized by Jack the Ripper.

Cast: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Adam Rothenberg (Ozark)

Snatch

Crackle original series

Cast: Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer)

Midsomer Murders

Television Series

A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County.

Cast: John Nettles (Poldark), Jane Wymark (Beasts)

Extras

Television series

Bitter, grumpy, sarcastic actor Andy Millman gave up his day job in the hope of achieving fame and fortune. So far he’s yet to land a speaking part, let alone saunter down the red carpet to pick up a BAFTA. He remains optimistic however, as rubbing shoulders with the A-list on-set only serves to reinforce his belief that the big time is just a job or two away. If only his agent wasn’t so stupendously useless. He and best friend Maggie, also a bit-part actor of little repute, can usually be found in the green room, swigging coffee, bitching about their peers or whining about their lot in life.

Cast: Ricky Gervais (The Office), Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty)

Houdini & Doyle

Television series

In turn of the century London, an unlikely crime solving pair emerges in Harry Houdini, the brash and boastful American escape artist, and Arthur Conan Doyle, the gentleman literary father of detective Sherlock Holmes. Each fiercely competitive with the other, Houdini and Doyle go to any lengths to prove the other wrong while investigating Scotland Yard’s most unsolvable crimes. Yet in the end, it is their reluctant teamwork that ultimately unravels the mystery behind each baffling case.

Cast: Michael Weston (Garden State), Stephen Mangan (Green Wing)

Doc Martin

Television Series

The trials and tribulations of Dr. Martin Ellingham, a socially challenged doctor who moves from London to the picturesque village of Port Wenn in Cornwall.

Cast: Martin Clunes (Shakespeare in Love), Caroline Catz (Murder in Suburbia)

Bramwell

Television series

Set in 1895, “Bramwell” follows the fortunes of feisty, compassionate Dr. Eleanor Bramwell in her pursuit of public health and private affairs in Victorian-era London.

Cast: Jemma Redgrave (Howards End), Ruth Sheen (Run Fatboy Run)

Collision

Television series

This dramatic miniseries follows the aftermath of a major road accident and all the invisible dramas that are tangled up in the tragedy.

Cast: Douglas Henshall, Lucy Griffiths

Shameless

Television series

Meet the Gallagher family, as they experience life on the edge in a blur of sexual adventures, triumphs, love, scams and petty crime in Manchester. Just be thankful they’re not your neighbors.

Cast: David Threlfal (Hot Fuzz), Rebecca Atkinson (Life On Mars)

Monarch of the Glen

Television series

Archie Macdonald left the family home in Scotland nearly ten years ago and had no desire to return. When news of a family crisis reaches him he reluctantly heads to Glenbogle Castle.

Cast: Alexander Morton (Valhalla Rising), Susan Hampshire (Midsomer Murders)

