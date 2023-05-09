Say hello to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are two top-rated software products Apple offers. Final Cut Pro is one of the best video editing programs for Macs, if not the best. One of the things Apple is fantastic at is software and hardware integration and performance. Say what you will about the walled garden; it works for them and makes their products very strong.

Apple has announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro have arrived for iPad. This is big news as the company wants to turn its iPad Pro models into genuine laptop replacements. While they have made significant strides, the idea is still not 100% realized. But today is one of the more significant improvements to the iPad ecosystem the company has made in a while.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.” Apple

Final Cut Pro for iPad

The company says that “Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools — unlocking new workflows for video creators. A new jog wheel makes the editing process easier than ever and enables users to interact with content in completely new ways. They can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger, and with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch gestures, push their creativity to new heights.”

Logic Pro for iPad

As for Logic Pro, the company goes on to say, “Logic Pro for iPad combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, making it easy to quickly shape sounds. With the built-in mics on iPad, users can capture voice or instrument recordings, and with five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro, users can turn virtually any space into a recording studio. Creators can also make precision edits and draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilize key commands that speed up production.”

You can read through Apple’s full release here and find out more about Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad.

