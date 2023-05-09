TECNO announces its CAMON 20 Series of smartphones

While our North American audience may not be familiar with TECNO, other markets around the globe certainly are. The company announced its CAMON 20 Series of smartphones today, and they are looking rather interesting.

TECNO provides two color options, namely Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue for its CAMON 20 Premier 5G, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and CAMON 20 Pro, and one new color, namely Glacier Glow Glass for CAMON 20. All these models will be available across global regions, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia. Pricing varies by region, and North America is unlikely to see these devices. Here are the key features TECNO provided us with:

108MP Ultra Definition Camera Captures Ultra-wide Horizon Views & 32MP AI Selfie camera for Ultra Clear Shining Selfie – Besides its 50MP main camera, CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s camera module also comprises a 108MP Ultra Definition camera, which enables users to capture ultra-wide horizons and super macro close-ups all in stunning detail. The 9-in-1 Adaptive Pixel technology, which merges 9 small pixels into a single 1.92um ultra-large one, improves the light sensitivity by up to 9 times according to pixel size by using. The 32MP Ultra Clear AI Shining Selfie camera helps users to elevate their selfies. The series also features TECNO’s AI-powered “Portrait Master” beauty algorithm, which uses 319-dot face-positioning to generate precise beauty analytics, including culture, skin tone, physical environment, and more, to develop a personalized beautification plan. Based on TECNO’s Big Data Platform, the technology empowers users through more inclusive technology. Both the 50MP main and 108MP wide-angle cameras also support 4K and HDR video, while the rear and front cameras support dual portrait video.

6.67″ AMOLED True-color Screen with Immersive All-slim Bezel – TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G adopts a 6.67″ AMOLED true-color screen, supporting full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut, its 800000:1 ultra-high contrast ratio makes the light and dark details clearer with brilliant image quality. The color gamut is a wide color gamut standard introduced by the U.S. film industry, covering a larger color area for true cinema-quality picture color. TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s 47% narrower bottom bezel brings users an immersive borderless full-screen view experience.

TüV Rheinland Eye Protection Certification Display at 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate – Certified by TuV Rheinland, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G filters out 50% of the blue light to minimize its damage to the eyes. The device uses PWM, 1920Hz ultra-frequency dimming to effectively solve screen flicker in low-light scenes and significantly reduce eye fatigue. Multi-level adjustable refresh rates up to 120Hz could be adaptive to be tailored to the users’ specific usage scenario. Its high touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz allows for instant and accurate fingertip responses for an enhanced experience.

MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Chip as Fully Upgraded Computational Portrait Photography Engine – Among the industry’s very first batch devices to be armed with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8050 processor, CAMON 20 Premier 5G brings the chip-maker’s signature power with an advanced 6nm octa-core architecture. With up to 3GHz CPU frequency, performance is smooth and lag-free, whether running day-to-day apps or large-scale games. In use, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s Triathlon Polymer Graphene Tri-State Heat Dissipation technology keeps the device cool, while the series offers 8GB+8GB extended RAM and up to 512GB ROM. TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s 5,000mAh battery gives users plenty of power whether at home, at work, or on the go, and fast charging is perfect for a quick juice boost whenever needed.

